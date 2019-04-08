SPRING CREEK – The Spring Creek softball successfully ended its second-consecutive game early against Truckee.
After a 15-0 victory in four frames Friday in the series opener, the Lady Spartans shut down the Lady Wolverines in five innings Saturday – walking off in the bottom half for a 13-3 win.
Truckee experienced some success in the top of the first inning, loading the bases with three walks to sophomore Kristina Ryan, senior Adriana Salas and junior McKenna Purdy.
Ryan plated the first run of the game on a wild pitch, and Purdy gave the Lady Wolverines a 2-0 lead as she scored on a groundout RBI by senior Miranda Parkhurst.
Spring Creek battled back and took the lead in the bottom of the first.
Senior Allie Thompson kicked things off with a one-out double to center field and scored on an RBI single up the middle by junior Hailey Watson.
Freshman Janeigha Stutesman singled down the line, and Watson tied the game with an error at third base – turning third for a 2-2 tally on the board.
Truckee did not play a ball well in right field off the bat of sophomore Jaycee Freyensee, the double and perhaps triple turning in a two-run, inside-the-park homer.
Spring Creek led 4-2.
After allowing a leadoff walk in the top of the second, Spring Creek retired the next-three batters in order – two falling victim to strikeouts by junior pitcher Patience Swafford, who also fielded a groundout.
The Lady Spartans made a two-out rally in the bottom half, the inning extended by a single to center on a live drive by Thompson.
Watson drew a walk, and Thompson scored on an RBI base knock by Stutesman in the air to center.
A wild pitch allowed Watson a free run to the plate, and Freyensee drove in Thompson for a 7-1 lead.
In the top of the third, Swafford sat down Truckee one-two-three with consecutive Ks and a groundout to senior Rae Ann Chavez at third base.
Spring Creek once again did damage with two away in the bottom half.
Sophomore Anessa Chiquete was hit by a pitch – placing runners on first and second – and Thompson tallied a two-run, three-bag poke to center for a 9-2 advantage.
The Lady Spartans notched back-to-back triples as Watson thumped an RBI three-base knock to right field – driving in Thompson for a 10-2 lead – and Stutesman continued the momentum with an RBI single to center field and scored Watson.
Freyensee doubled to center – giving Spring Creek four-consecutive hits and three for extra bases – but she was stranded with a strikeout.
Truckee loaded the bases in the top of the fourth with a one-out single by Parkhurst and consecutive two-out walks to juniors Zaira Mora and Evelyn Sanchez, but a groundout to Watson at shortstop ended the threat.
In the bottom half, Spring Creek placed runners and first and second with a Swafford single and an HBP to freshman Nyha Harris, but the Lady Wolverines ended the inning with a 6-5 fielder’s choice.
Junior Tess Anderson drew a leadoff walk in the top of the fifth and scored on a two-out wild pitch, but the Lady Spartans shut down the frame with a strikeout by Swafford.
Needing two runs to walk off with a 10-run victory, Spring Creek needed just three batters in the bottom half.
Watson earned a free pass in the leadoff spot and scored on a triple up the gut by Stutesman, who scored on a wild pitch for the game-clinching run.
Spring Creek won its fourth straight game and swept the Truckee series with a 13-3 victory, walking off for a 10-run, mercy-rule W.
Stutesman was a perfect 4-for-4 with a triple – droving in three runs and scoring three more – Freyensee also notching three RBIs and hitting flawlessly at 3-for-3 with an inside-the-park homer and a double.
Thompson closed 3-for-4 at the dish with a double and a triple, scored three times and drove in a pair of runs.
Watson scored a game-best four runs, batted 2-for-2 with a triple and finished with two RBIs.
The quartet of Stutesman, Freyensee, Thompson and Watson combined to bat a blistering 12-for-13 with two doubles, three triples and a home run with 10 RBIs and 11 runs scored.
The rest of the roster hit 1-for-12 – Swafford going 1-for-2 and scoring a run – the Lady Spartans’ offense capped by a run from Chiquete.
In the circle, Swafford allowed three runs on one hit with six strikeouts and seven walks over five innings.
Truckee batted just 1-for-16 in the contest, the Lady Wolverines’ lone knock coming off the bat of Parkhurst (1-for-2).
Ryan, Purdy and Anderson scored a run apiece for the Lady Wolverines.
Spring Creek improved to 4-5 in the Division 3A North after an 0-5 start, Truckee remaining winless and falling to 0-6 in league play.
TRUCKEE – 200 01 – 312
SPRING CREEK – 434 02 – (13)(13)0
Up Next
The Lady Spartans will go from the easiest portion of their schedule to their most difficult, starting with a makeup contest.
After rain forced nearly a three-week delay in the second game of the series, Spring Creek will play at 2 p.m. Thursday, in Fernley.
The Lady Vaqueros (9-0 in league) won the first meeting on March 22 by a finale score of 14-7.
Spring Creek will then wrap up the road trip with a two-game series against the Lady Dust Devils (3-5 in league) at 2 p.m. Friday and noon Saturday, in Dayton.
The Lady Spartans will host defending state champion Fallon (3-3 in league) at 2 p.m. Friday, April 19, and noon Saturday, April 20, in Spring Creek.
