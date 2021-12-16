SPRING CREEK — Following a close loss to McQueen in the season opener by a final score of 35-31, no opponent has even warmed up the Spring Creek girls basketball team.

On a five-game game winning streak, the Lady Spartans are like butter — on a roll — no team coming within 25 points.

Spring Creek (5-1) opened the regular season with consecutive lopsided victories against 3A North foes — steamrolling North Valleys 43-7 and thumping Hug 55-18 — and will tip off home play at 6 p.m. Friday against Wooster.

The Lady Colts (3-2) were handed a 57-29 loss in their season opener by Moapa Valley but rebounded with three-straight wins versus Excel Christian (54-3), Sparks (42-7) and Dayton (39-36) before dropping a heartbreaker in Fallon by a final score of 35-34.

Wooster has not recorded stats for the season.

Against lesser competition, Spring Creek has been able to do its damage with balance — placing just one scorer in double figures — led by 10.2 points per game (fifth in the league) by senior Shyann Lamb, who also adds three rebounds and a team-high 2.8 steals.

Senior Payge Walz has averaged 7.2 points, three boards, 2.2 takeaways and 1.3 dimes.

Junior Avery Beatty turns in some of the best all-around performances with six points, 4.8 rebounds, 2.7 swipes and a team-best 2.5 assists — currently fifth in the Division 3A North-East.

Spring Creek has gained 4.8 points, 5.3 boards, 1.2 assists and 1.2 steals per outing from junior Rylee Keim — fellow junior Ella Buzzetti tallying 4.3 points, a team-high 5.7 rebounds and 1.8 steals per ballgame.

Junior Brynly Stewart has added 3.5 points and 1.7 boards, and senior Riley Moon has chipped in three points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.2 steals per contest.

The Lady Spartans have earned 2.3 points and 2.3 rebounds per outing from junior Taylor Brunson and 1.3 points and 2.7 boards from freshman Roxanne Keim.

Team Totals

The Lady Spartans have averaged 44.5 points, 35.3 rebounds, 14.7 steals and eight assists — taking good care of the ball with 15.3 turnovers.

As for shooting, Spring Creek has dropped 32% of its field goals — hitting 36% from two and 22% from three — and knocked down 51% of its tries from the charity stripe.

Game Time

The Lady Spartans (5-1) will look to extend their five-game winning streak in their home opener against Wooster (3-2) at 6 p.m. Friday, in Spring Creek, closing the weekend with a 1 p.m. Saturday tip versus South Tahoe (4-2 as of Thursday).

