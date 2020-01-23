You are the owner of this article.
Lady Spartans are No. 4 in league
Lady Spartans are No. 4 in league

Ryley Ricks

Spring Creek's Ryley Ricks (5) knocks down a jumper between Elko's Izzy Eklund (34) and Katie Ross (42) on Jan. 15, 2020, in Spring Creek. The Lady Spartans assumed the No. 4 position in the league standings with a 41-37 victory and will open the second half of the 3A North schedule against Dayton at 6 p.m. Friday, in Spring Creek.

 Anthony Mori

SPRING CREEK — With a full roster, the Spring Creek girls basketball team jumped up in the league standings in its final game of the first half of the Division 3A North slate.

The No. 4 Lady Spartans (8-8 overall, 5-4 in league) built a double-digit lead early against now-No. 5 Elko (7-9 overall, 5-4 in league) and survived a rally by the Lady Indians for a 41-37 victory on Jan. 15, in Spring Creek.

At 6 p.m. Friday, Spring Creek will get another taste of home cooking with sights of a weekend sweep — opening with a matchup against winless Dayton (0-9 overall, 0-12 in league).

The first meeting between the teams was a one-sided affair.

During the league opener on Dec. 13, 2019, in Dayton, Spring Creek barely gave up double-digits for the entirety of the contest in a 56-15, 41-point domination that saw the clock run from the third quarter.

Spring Creek opened a 32-9 halftime lead with runs of 12-2 in the first quarter and 20-7 in the second.

In the second half, the Lady Spartans enforced the mercy rule with a 17-6 advantage in the third period and shut out Dayton 7-0 in the fourth.

Freshman Rylee Keim led the Lady Spartans with 13 points and added three rebounds and a pair of steals.

She was joined in double digits by junior Kylee Dimick, who finished with 12 points, a game-high seven boards, three steals and an assist.

Junior Chelsea Ackerman neared double figures with eight points, tied for the game best with four steals and three assists — adding two rebounds.

Spring Creek gained six points each from senior Ryley Ricks and sophomore Payge Walz.

Ricks added four steals, three assists and two rebounds — tying for the team highs in takeaways and dimes — and Walz also finished with four steals.

Dayton’s lone semblance of offense — shooting 6-of-37 as a team — came from a team-high seven points from junior Kamaileluaoleonalani Conner, who made two rebounds and a steal.

The Lady Dust Devils’ scoring was capped by two points apiece from senior Hannah Coltrin, junior Faith Reid, junior Abigail Harker and freshman Hailie Peterson.

Coltrin finished with five rebounds and an assist, Reid made three boards and a steal, Harker pulled down three rebounds and Peterson collected two boards.

Junior Morgan Boehme came down with four rebounds and blocked a team-high two shots.

Spring Creek’s offense was rounded out by three points apiece for sophomore Shyann Lamb, junior Emma Campbell and senior Amanda Goicoechea and two points by senior Cheyenne Cleveland.

Lamb tallied five rebounds and a pair of takeaways, senior Elizabeth Canning posted three boards and three dimes, Cleveland notched a pair of boards and two assists and Campbell came away with two steals.

Stat Comparisons

The Lady Spartans hold large advantages in every measurable.

Spring Creek outscores Dayton 46.8 points to just 11.6 points, outshoots the Lady Dust Devils 32 percent to 14 percent, grabs 12 more rebounds (37.7 to 25.6), tops the assist battle by nearly nine per game (9.3 to .5) and more than doubles Dayton in steals (10.9 to 5.3) and in blocks at 3.7 to 1.6.

Team Leaders

Dayton

Scoring — Peterson at 3.3 points, Coltrin (2.9), sophomore Alissa Paterson (2.8) and Conner (2.2)

Rebounding — Coltrin at 7.3 rebounds, Reid (4.7), Paterson (4.3), Peterson (3.6), Harker (2.8), Boehme (2.1) and junior Eden Evans (2.0)

Assists — Peterson at .2 assists

Steals — Paterson with 1.2 steals and Reid (1.1)

Blocks — Boehme with 1.2 rejections

Spring Creek

Scoring — Dimick with a league-high 15.1 points, Walz (9.7), Ackerman (5.3), freshman Taylor Brunson (5.3 points across four games), Keim (4.1), Ricks (3.9), Lamb (3.8), Campbell (3.5), freshman Ella Buzzetti (3.5 points in four games) and Canning (2.0)

Rebounding — Dimick at a league-best 10.5 boards, Buzzetti (8.8 through four games), Walz (5.5), Lamb (3.9), Brunson (3.5 in four games), sophomore Riley Moon (3.0), sophomore Hayden Youngblood (3.0), Keim (2.9), Ackerman (2.9), Campbell (2.6), Goicoechea (2.2), Canning (2.1) and Cleveland (2.0)

Assists — Ricks with 2.7 dimes, Ackerman (1.5), Campbell (1.4), Canning (1.3), Brunson and Buzzetti (1.3 in four games), Walz and Lamb (1.1)

Steals — Dimick at 2.7 takeaways, Walz (1.9), Buzzetti (1.8 in four games), Ackerman (1.5), Ricks (1.3), sophomore Myah Baisley (1.3 in four games) and Lamb (1.0)

Blocks — Brunson at 1.0 blocks through four games, Dimick and Walz (.9)

Game Time

The Lady Spartans will look to improve to 6-4 in league play with a 6 p.m. Friday tipoff versus Dayton, in Spring Creek.

Weekend Wrap

Spring Creek’s home stand will close at 1 p.m. Saturday against South Tahoe (5-10 overall, 3-7 in league as of Thursday).

