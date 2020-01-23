Lady Spartans are No. 4 in league

Freshman Rylee Keim led the Lady Spartans with 13 points and added three rebounds and a pair of steals.

She was joined in double digits by junior Kylee Dimick, who finished with 12 points, a game-high seven boards, three steals and an assist.

Junior Chelsea Ackerman neared double figures with eight points, tied for the game best with four steals and three assists — adding two rebounds.

Spring Creek gained six points each from senior Ryley Ricks and sophomore Payge Walz.

Ricks added four steals, three assists and two rebounds — tying for the team highs in takeaways and dimes — and Walz also finished with four steals.

Dayton’s lone semblance of offense — shooting 6-of-37 as a team — came from a team-high seven points from junior Kamaileluaoleonalani Conner, who made two rebounds and a steal.

The Lady Dust Devils’ scoring was capped by two points apiece from senior Hannah Coltrin, junior Faith Reid, junior Abigail Harker and freshman Hailie Peterson.

Coltrin finished with five rebounds and an assist, Reid made three boards and a steal, Harker pulled down three rebounds and Peterson collected two boards.