Lady Spartans are regional champions

SPRING CREEK — Well, this is Sparta.
In the 3A North-East volleyball championship, Spring Creek was the more-consistent team — sweeping Elko in straight sets during a competitive battle of close games.
First Set
The game began with back-to-back kills by Spring Creek senior Kylee Dimick, followed by an ace from junior Janeigha Stutesman.
Elko junior Jeannie Anderson killed a ball for the Lady Indians’ first point, but a shot out of bounds gave the ball back.
Junior Ellen Wickersham painted the back-right corner for Elko, and a Spring Creek double made the score 4-3 in favor of the Lady Spartans.
The game was tied with a block by Elko junior EmmaJay Larsen, but the Lady Spartans went up with a smack by Dimick,
A kill by Elko sophomore Lucy Slayer tied the score at 5-all, but junior Rilee Richardson pushed the Lady Spartans out front.
An Elko net ball made the score 7-5, and a quick push by Stutesman opened an 8-5 advantage.
Senior Hannah McIntosh smoked a rope to the corner for the Lady Indians, but sophomore Rylee Keim followed with a tip.
Elko hit a ball into the net, and Stutesman dropped another quick push into a hole.
A bad Elko reception opened an 11-7 Spring Creek lead, and senior Sarah Amerigian served an ace for the Lady Spartans.
A long serve gave the ball back to the Lady Indians, but Dimick blasted consecutive smashes before Elko hit a ball into the net.
An Elko net violation chalked up another point for Spring Creek, and the Lady Indians whiffed on an outside hit.
Dimick drilled a shot for a 10-point cushion at 18-8, forcing an Elko timeout.
The Lady Indians hit a ball into the net before Spring Creek handed the ball back with a shot out of bounds.
Dimick scored off Elko’s block to make the score 20-9, but the Lady Indians mounted a comeback — starting with a Spring Creek violation at the net.
Freshman Pacey Harris started the run with an ace — Larsen following with a kill — Harris lining another ace.
An Elko hit out of bounds stopped the mini streak, but the Lady Spartans hit into the net and Larsen made a huge rejection.
Wickersham served an ace, Spring Creek hit into the net and Larsen tallied another thudding stuff.
Salyer put away a shot across the floor, but Spring Creek stemmed the tide with a kill by Keim.
A net violation gave Elko the ball, Larsen serving an ace.
McIntosh tooled the Lady Spartans’ block and tied the score at 22-all, Spring Creek losing the lead on a violation.
The Lady Spartans took a timeout, trailing 23-22.
From the reset, Keim dropped a short tip and an Elko double touch gave Spring Creek a 24-23 lead.
Anderson tied the contest with a tip, and Elko went to the high side with a rip from a free ball.
However, Stutesman tallied the next point for the Lady Spartans and Dimick set up game-point with a drive.
The set closed as Elko hit into a shot into the net, Spring Creek hanging on for a 27-25 victory.
Second Set
The action in the second set was back-and-forth Larsen posting the kills and blocks for Elko — McIntosh adding a point on a last-ditch free ball.
Dimick rallied Spring Creek with emphatic hammers, Stutesman serving an ace.
Harris smoked a cross-court kill, and Larsen added a push.
A roll shot by McIntosh brought Elko to within 8-6, but Dimick climbed the ladder for a straight-down putaway.
Anderson sent a ball across the floor on a diagonal, and Spring Creek errors mounted — Elko taking a 14-10 lead.
Spring Creek senior Chelsea Ackerman traded points with a quick push, Larsen tallying another block.
Larsen opened a 16-12 lead with a shot on the line, scoring three straight with a tip and a ball in the middle.
Leading 18-12, Elko then went downhill — serving out and letting a kill drop off the tape by Richardson.
After hitting a ball out, the Lady Indians took a timeout.
From the reset, Elko hit a shot long and Dimick made consecutive statements for a 20-18 lead.
McIntosh pulled Elko to within one on a ripped kill, and the defense tied the game with a swat.
Dimick scored the next point but a violation gave the ball back to Elko.
With a tip, Dimick opened a 22-21 lead — Keim adding back-to-back bombs for game-point.
Another long shot by the Lady Indians handed the Lady Spartans a 25-21 victory, Spring Creek closing the set on a 13-3 run.
Third Set
Spring Creek on a 7-2 run, including three slams by Dimick.
Elko sophomore Takara Rowley spun a putaway off the tape, and Wickersham served an ace.
Spring Creek hit into the net and McIntosh hammered a ball off the Lady Spartans’ block.
A tip by Larsen tied the score 7-7 and the teams traded shots out, and a kill by Keim knotted the score 9-9.
Elko hit consecutive net balls, Spring Creek committed a line violation and Larsen tied the game with an ace.
A big block gave the Lady Indians a lead, and Spring Creek went down three with a net ball and shot out.
However, Keim put down a tip and Elko hit long.
Keim tied the score with a kill off Elko’s block, Spring Creek going up with an Elko lift.
McIntosh tied the game with a ball off the top of the net that fell, and the Lady Indians grabbed a lead with a backline shot by Anderson.
Keim tied the score with a line-drive rip, the squads traded miscues and Dimick gridlocked the score with a major drive.
Elko went up 20-18 with a Spring Creek error and a kill by Wickersham, taking a three-point cushion on a block by Larsen.
Back came the Lady Spartans with a Dimick kill off an Elko touch.
Larsen scored in the middle, but the Lady Spartans gained three in a row from a Dimick putaway, a tip by Richardson and a Keim kill.
Elko took a timeout with the score tied 22-all.
McIntosh scored on a Spring Creek lift, but Keim answered with a putaway.
A line violation pushed the Lady Indians to the front, but Keim added another clutch kill across the floor.
The teams traded points on a shot out and a double-touch.
McIntosh set up game-point with a kill off the tape, but Dimick did the same in return with consecutive balls down.
Larsen staved off elimination with a kill in the corner, but Dimick set up another match-point for the Lady Spartans.
After an amazing rally by both teams, Elko’s season came to a close with a miscommunication — the ball landing — Spring Creek claiming the 3A North-East title in straight sets with a 29-27 victory in extra points.
Congratulations to head coach Alley Shafer and the Lady Spartans on a fantastic season and the regional championship.