Lady Spartans are regional champions

A tip by Larsen tied the score 7-7 and the teams traded shots out, and a kill by Keim knotted the score 9-9.

Elko hit consecutive net balls, Spring Creek committed a line violation and Larsen tied the game with an ace.

A big block gave the Lady Indians a lead, and Spring Creek went down three with a net ball and shot out.

However, Keim put down a tip and Elko hit long.

Keim tied the score with a kill off Elko’s block, Spring Creek going up with an Elko lift.

McIntosh tied the game with a ball off the top of the net that fell, and the Lady Indians grabbed a lead with a backline shot by Anderson.

Keim tied the score with a line-drive rip, the squads traded miscues and Dimick gridlocked the score with a major drive.

Elko went up 20-18 with a Spring Creek error and a kill by Wickersham, taking a three-point cushion on a block by Larsen.

Back came the Lady Spartans with a Dimick kill off an Elko touch.

Larsen scored in the middle, but the Lady Spartans gained three in a row from a Dimick putaway, a tip by Richardson and a Keim kill.