SPRING CREEK – A quick glance on paper shows the ballgame between the Spring Creek and Fernley girls basketball teams is a matchup of 8-1 versus 5-4.
Throw records out the window.
The Lady Spartans will need to be at their best on the road at 6 p.m. Friday, in Fernley.
The Lady Vaqueros are a solid squad and a dangerous matchup, especially at their place.
Fernley started the league season with a 5-1 record in the Division 3A North, but the Lady Vaqueros hit the tough stretch of their schedule and dropped three straight games.
The losing streak began with a five-point, 49-44 loss at Truckee, grew to two games with a 52-43 defeat at the hands of the Lady Buckaroos at Lowry and reached three in a row with a 63-51 loss Saturday to the two-time defending state champs in Fallon.
Fernley actually led the Lady Greenwave 29-22 at halftime, but Fallon responded with a 21-10 run in the third quarter and pulled away for a 12-point win.
“The Fernley coach (John Rogers) told me they played great for two quarters, but he said Leta (Otuafi) took over in the second half,” said Spring Creek head coach Holly Miller.
The Lady Vaqueros do not have a double-digit scorer but they rely on a number of bodies.
Junior Jaiden Sullivan tops the roster in scoring at 9.5 points per game, also leading the defense with 3.1 steals.
Junior Celeste Condie has the ability to play in the post or step outside, scoring 8.6 points per contest and averaging team highs of 4.8 rebounds and 2.5 assists, adding 1.6 takeaways.
As a sophomore, Karli Burns averages 6.4 points, 3.5 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.3 steals.
Willow Jacobson has contributed 4.4 points, 3.3 boards and 1.9 steals in her freshman season, and junior Katelyn Bunyard posts 4.3 steals, 4.4 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.9 takeaways per game.
A victory would be significant for No. 2 Spring Creek (8-1 in league), as the Lady Spartans currently possess a one-game lead over No. 3 Lowry (7-2 in league) in the 3A North standings – Spring Creek owning the head-to-head over the Lady Buckaroos with a 61-59 win on Dec. 21, 2018, in Spring Creek, on a pair of last-second free throws by senior Jasmine Yadeskie.
Yadeskie leads the Lady Spartans in a number of areas: scoring (10.1 points), steals (2.9), assists (two) and nearly one block (.8).
She also ranks second in rebounding with 5.8 boards per game.
Senior Caitlyn Dimick averages 8.6 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.4 steals.
At center, senior Alayna Grosz is averaging 7.7 points, a team-high 6.8 rebounds and 1.4 takeaways.
Sophomore Kylee Dimick, who sat out Spring Creek’s last game to rest a twisted ankle, averages seven points, 5.5 rebounds and 1.6 steals.
In nine games, freshman Payge Walz has turned some heads with 6.2 points and 3.2 boards.
The Lady Spartans will kick off the second half of their league schedule at 6 p.m. Friday against the capable and upset-minded Lady Vaqueros, in Fernley.
Versus Sparks
Spring Creek will close its weekend with a 1 p.m. Saturday tip against the winless Lady Railroaders (0-11 overall, 0-10 in league), in Sparks.
