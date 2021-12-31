Lady Spartans avenge lone loss

RENO — The Spring Creek girls basketball team gave itself a late Christmas present and one that should carry momentum in the New Year.

At the Varsity Elite Tournament, the Lady Spartans completed a perfect stint in Reno — capping the trip with a 58-44 victory over the hosting Lady Lancers — going 4-0 and improving to 10-1 on the season on the heels of their 10th-consecutive win.

The victory avenged a loss 35-31 loss to McQueen in the season opener.

On Thursday night, McQueen took the upper hand in the first quarter — outscoring the Lady Spartans 14-11 — but Spring Creek set the tone for the remainder of the contest with a 17-5 burst in the second period.

At the half, the Lady Spartans led by nine at 28-19.

The Lady Lancers upped their production in the third quarter to 14 points, but Spring Creek never weakened — hanging 15 on the board — taking a double-digit lead of 43-33 into the fourth quarter.

There would be no McQueen comeback, the Lady Spartans only allowing 11 points down the stretch and racking up 15 of their own.

The 10-point lead grew to 14, and Spring Creek avenged its lone loss of the season with a 58-44 victory over the Lady Lancers — going 4-0 at the McQueen Tournament and improving to 10-1 overall.

In defeat, McQueen senior Talia Marini was brilliant — scoring more than half of her team’s points — dropping a game-high 22 points and hitting four 3s, scoring 10 points in the first half and 12 in the second.

Spring Creek placed three players in double digits; led by 17 points from senior Payge Walz — who scored 10 in the first half.

Junior Avery Beatty finished with 14 points and buried three treys, and senior Shyann Lamb closed with 11 points and sank five free throws in the fourth quarter.

For the Lady Lancers, sophomore Leah Nisenfeld scored seven points, junior Kate Carpenter added six, junior Kaydin Meyer chipped in four, senior Addison Rittenhouse booked three and the offense was finished by a deuce from junior Sydney Shoemaker.

The Lady Spartans’ scoring was rounded out by five points from senior Riley Moon, four apiece for juniors Ella Buzzetti and Rylee Keim and a triple by junior Brynly Stewart.

SPRING CREEK — 11 — 17 — 15 — 15 — 58 Total

MCQUEEN — 14 — 5 — 14 — 11 — 44 Total

Versus Douglas

In its third game of the Varsity Elite Tournament, the Spring Creek girls basketball team notched its third victory in as many games — extending its total winning streak to nine games with a quality win against a good opponent.

On Wednesday night, the Lady Spartans earned a hard-fought, 47-40 victory against Division 5A North program Douglas — which entered the contest with a 7-2 record.

Spring Creek edged the Lady Tigers 10-9 in the first quarter and 7-4 in the second, opening a four-point lead at the break with the score at 17-13.

In the second half, both offenses gained some traction.

Douglas cut the deficit in half by the end of the third quarter — outscoring the Lady Spartans 18-16 in the frame — the game going to the fourth with Spring Creek on top by two at 33-31.

However, the Lady Spartans answered the call in a big way in the fourth — pouring in 14 points and the defense holding the Lady Tigers to single digits with nine points down the stretch.

In the end, Spring Creek held on and improved to 9-1 on the season with a 47-40 victory over Douglas.

The Lady Spartans finished with three players in double figures.

Lamb led all scorers with 13 points and knocked down three 3s — two in the third quarter — and Buzzetti and Avery Beatty scored 11 points apiece.

Beatty scored seven points in the third quarter and hit two triples, while Buzzetti came up big in crunch time — scoring nine of her 11 points in the fourth quarter.

Keim added five points, senior Walz finished with four and the offense was capped with an old-fashioned three by Moon.

The Lady Tigers did not post a double-digit scorer but were balanced in their production.

Douglas was led by nine points from No. 24, Z. Simpson — not listed on the roster — and senior Riley Mello finished with eight points and buried a pair of treys.

Sophomore Talia Tretton and senior Campbell Dedmon scored seven points each, and the scoring for the Lady Tigers was rounded off with five points from junior Addy Doerr and four by senior Katrina Butalon.

SPRING CREEK — 10 — 7 — 16 — 14 — 47 Total

DOUGLAS — 9 — 4 — 18 — 9 — 40 Total

Up Next

The Lady Spartans will open league play of the Division 3A North-East on the road, taking on the Lady Vaqueros (8-6 overall) at 6 p.m. Friday, Jan. 7, 2022, in Fernley, closing the trip against the Lady Dust Devils (2-4) at 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022, in Dayton.

GALLERY: Wooster at Spring Creek Girls Basketball — Dec. 17, 2021

