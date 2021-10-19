Lady Spartans beat Lady Indians, 3-1

SPRING CREEK — For the first time in the tenure of head coach Kami Crowe — a span of 10 seasons — the Spring Creek girls soccer team beat Elko both times in league play in the same year.

On Tuesday, the Lady Spartans — after a 1-0 victory over the Lady Indians on Sept. 28, in Elko — defended their home turf and swept the season series with a 3-1 victory.

Spring Creek found the board first, junior Syerra Silva scoring on a cross from fellow junior Meagan Borresch for a 1-0 lead at the 9:38 mark.

In a physical contest — which saw several yellow cards handed out and Elko junior Peyton Jacaway going to the hospital with an apparent arm injury after a foul — neither team put up another goal for 27 minutes.

In the 38th minute, the Lady Spartans broke the offensive drought with a direct kick by junior Avery Beatty — who put a shot over the hands of Elko’s keeper.

At the half, Spring Creek led by a tally of 2-0.

The Lady Indians cut the margin to one midway through the second half.

Sophomore Abi Ramirez dribbled and pounded a nice shot into the net in the 60th minute, bringing Elko to within 2-1.

However, the momentum was short lived.