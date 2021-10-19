Lady Spartans beat Lady Indians, 3-1

SPRING CREEK — For the first time in the tenure of head coach Kami Crowe — a span of 10 seasons — the Spring Creek girls soccer team beat Elko both times in league play in the same year.
On Tuesday, the Lady Spartans — after a 1-0 victory over the Lady Indians on Sept. 28, in Elko — defended their home turf and swept the season series with a 3-1 victory.
Spring Creek found the board first, junior Syerra Silva scoring on a cross from fellow junior Meagan Borresch for a 1-0 lead at the 9:38 mark.
In a physical contest — which saw several yellow cards handed out and Elko junior Peyton Jacaway going to the hospital with an apparent arm injury after a foul — neither team put up another goal for 27 minutes.
In the 38th minute, the Lady Spartans broke the offensive drought with a direct kick by junior Avery Beatty — who put a shot over the hands of Elko’s keeper.
At the half, Spring Creek led by a tally of 2-0.
The Lady Indians cut the margin to one midway through the second half.
Sophomore Abi Ramirez dribbled and pounded a nice shot into the net in the 60th minute, bringing Elko to within 2-1.
However, the momentum was short lived.
On a corner kick, Spring Creek junior Kiana Green did the work herself — bending her kick around the upright and cashing the final score of the contest.
The Lady Spartans remained unbeaten in Division 3A North-East contests with a 3-1 victory over Elko, sweeping the season series against the Lady Indians.
In the ballgame, fouls were a regular occurrence — Elko taking 10 direct kicks, Spring Creek firing four.
The Lady Spartans won the battle of shots, 18-10.
Spring Creek junior keeper Elley Dilworth recorded 12 saves, while Elko’s freshman keepers — Aryah Checketts and Gina Garcia — combined for 10 stops.
Up Next
The Lady Spartans (7-0-1 in league) have placed themselves in excellent position for the No. 1 seed and a first-round bye in the regional playoff — a crossover tournament against the 3A North-West — closing out the regular season with a 3:45 p.m. Tuesday road contest versus Lowry, returning home for a 3:45 p.m. kick on Thursday, Oct. 28, in the season finale versus Fallon.
Elko (6-2 in league) will host Fallon at 3:45 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 27, then finish out the regular season against Lowry at 3:45 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 28, at Adobe Middle School.