Lady Spartans beat Lady Indians by 10

ELKO — No Avery Beatty, not necessarily no problem — but the Spring Creek girls basketball team came up big in her absence.

On Tuesday night, on the road at Elko, the Lady Spartans made plays when they had to and eventually pulled away from the Lady Indians for a 47-37 victory.

Both teams traded turnovers on their first possessions, but Spring Creek junior Ella Buzzetti broke the tie with a deuce on a pick-and-roll.

On the other end, Elko junior Peyton Jacaway was fouled and went 1-for-2 at the line — as did junior Alysia Madigan.

Both team struggled to put the ball in the bucket, stemming from aggressive defense, missed shots and turnovers.

From the left corner, Spring Creek senior Shyann Lamb buried a three on a pass by senior Payge Walz and scored on a back-cut with a feed by junior Rylee Keim.

Lamb then grabbed a defensive board and drove the length of the floor with Elko’s defense with its back to the ball, scoring her seventh point for a 9-2 lead.

The Lady Indians took a timeout with 2:42 on the clock, still without a field goal.

Jacaway knocked down a triple on the left wing from an inbound pass from junior Aurora Eklund with 1:45 remaining in the first quarter.

Madigan drove the lane and was hacked and made another 1-for-2 trip to the stripe.

But, Lamb continued to pack the Lady Spartans — splashing her second three after coming off a baseline three in the corner from a dish by senior Myah Baisley.

After the first, Spring Creek led by double at 12-6.

To start the second, the Lady Spartans went up nine on a three in the center of the floor by freshman Roxanne Keim.

The Lady Indians answered with three points on two possessions, junior Johanna Rivera making 1-of-2 free throws and Eklund scoring on a drive the middle after some offensive rebounds.

But, Lamb was fouled on a drive down the right side and cashed both freebies — giving her 12 points in the contest.

Rivers grabbed a loose ball in the lane and scored on the right block, and Eklund hammered a long two-point jumper — cutting the lead to two at 17-15.

She then made a steal and was hacked, burying both shots for a 17-all tie at the 2:25 mark.

Junior Taylor Brunson sent the Lady Spartans back to the high side with a corner three on a pass by Walz.

Lamb drove the length of the floor again from a defensive rebound for a layup and then finished after making a steal, capping a 7-0 run for a 24-17 lead.

Near the end of the half, the Lady Indians gained two points from the line by Eklund but trailed 24-19 at the break.

Early in the third quarter, the deficit was trimmed to three with a deuce by Rivera.

Rylee Keim was fouled and hit 1-for-2 at the line for the Lady Spartans, Rivera answering with a 1-for-2 stint of her own.

From an inbound pass by Eklund, Jacaway stuck a long two — the Lady Spartans responding with a deuce on the right block by Roxanne Keim.

But, Walz went 1-for-2 at the line and then drained a triple for a 31-24 lead.

She then turned the corner and dropped a runner across the middle for a nine-point cushion.

Elko ended the run with a long two by freshman Lindsey Johns — who got the drop with some shooter’s touch — and after a pair of missed free throw by Spring Creek, Eklund knocked down an And-1 in transition but could not convert the old-fashioned three at the line.

From a throw-in near midcourt, Walz cut backdoor and scored on the weak side with a nice pass from Baisley.

Entering the fourth, Spring Creek led by seven with the score at 35-28.

With nearly two minutes removed from the clock, Walz hit a jumper from an inside-out pass from Buzzetti for a nine-point lead.

Eklund answered with a pair of free throws for the Lady Indians, junior Brynly Stewart going 1-of-2 for the Lady Spartans.

The lead grew as Walz railed a three from the right wing on a pass by Lamb, and Buzzetti was tougher on a loose ball — opening a 43-30 lead with a bank on the block.

Buzzetti was then fouled after a defensive board and made 1-for-2 at the stripe.

The Lady Indians made a mini flurry with a jumper by Johns on an inbound pass by Eklund and a steal by Jacaway, who cut the deficit to 10 with a reverse.

From a timeout, Lamb used a series of great crossovers for a coast-to-coast deuce on the left side.

Eklund cashed a triple for Elko and brought the margin to nine, but time was not in the Lady Indians’ favor — especially after an empty trip with around a minute remaining.

Stewart was fouled on a baseline drive and made a free throw for a 10-point cushion.

The Lady Spartans — without Beatty — stormed into and out of Elko with a 47-37 victory, notching their 13th-consecutive win and ending the Lady Indians’ winning streak at six games.

Lamb scored a game-high 20 points — booking 16 in the first half — and Eklund paced Elko with 15 points, scoring all of her points after the first quarter.

Walz joined Lamb in double digits with 13 points — notching all of her offense after the break — and both Roxanne Keim and Buzzetti tallied five points for the Lady Spartans.

Spring Creek’s offense was rounded out by three points from Brunson, two for “Stew” and a free throw by Rylee Keim.

For the Lady Indians, Jacaway and Rivera neared double figures with eight points apiece.

Elko’s scoring was capped with four points for Johns and two free throws from Madigan.

*Story will run in print during the Thursday edition of the Elko Daily Free Press.

Up Next

The Lady Spartans (13-1, 3-0 in 3A North-East) will host South Tahoe (5-5 overall, 1-2 in 3A North-West as of Tuesday) at 7 p.m. Friday with a venue change — playing at Spring Creek Middle School — the Lady Indians (7-3 overall, 2-1 in 3A North-East) facing the Lady Vikings at 1 p.m. Saturday, at Centennial Gymnasium.

