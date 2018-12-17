SPRING CREEK – Through two games, the Spring Creek girls basketball team appears poised to make another bid for a high seed in the Division 3A North.
The Lady Spartans opened league play Friday, the defense nearly pitching a single-digit effort in a 65-10 shellacking of Sparks.
On Saturday, Spring Creek played its strongest opponent – defeating Fernley 52-45.
Versus Sparks
Spring Creek held Sparks scoreless in two frames Friday night, the defense providing shutouts in the first and third quarters.
The Lady Spartans broke from the gates strong, scoring 19 points in the first and 20 in the second for a 39-6 lead at the break.
The Lady Railroaders finished with six points in the second period and four in the third quarter before going back to zero in the fourth.
In the second half, Spring Creek played everyone – scoring 11 points in the third and 15 in the fourth.
The Lady Spartans rolled to a 65-10 victory in their Division 3A North opener.
Despite the lopsided score and the solid output offensively and defensively, Spring Creek placed just two players in double digits – scoring the ball up and down the lineup.
Senior Caitlyn Dimick led the way with 12 points, scoring eight in the second half.
Eight of senior Alayna Grosz’s 10 points came in the first half.
Spring Creek had four players notch seven-points apiece.
Senior Shaylynn Yaunick scored all seven of her points in the first quarter, joined with seven points in the game by freshman Kylee Dimick, senior Delaynee Walz and junior Elizabeth Canning.
Senior point guard Jasmine Yadeskie and junior Cheyenne Cleveland each finished with five points, and junior Ryley Ricks rounded out the scoring with a deuce – every member of the team finding the book.
Versus Fernley
Facing the No. 4 seed from the 2018 3A North regional tournament, the Lady Spartans overcame a slow start offensively and poor shooting, coming on strong down the stretch in a 52-45 win Saturday against the Lady Vaqueros.
The first bucket came two minutes into the contest, Yadeskie scoring on a flex curl around the high post with a floater in the lane.
Spring Creek took a 4-0 lead on an offensive rebound and follow from Walz on her own miss, the Lady Spartans grabbing a 6-0 advantage on a pair of free throws by Kylee Dimick.
Fernley found good looks on the offensive end but the range was off, launching several air balls.
Junior point guard Katelyn Bunyard ended the five-plus minute drought with a deuce at the 2:35 mark.
Freshman Willow Jacobson knocked down a pair of freebies and the game was tied as she made a steal in a full-court press and went in for a layup with 50 seconds remaining in the first quarter.
A free throw by Cleveland gave Spring Creek a 7-6 lead after one.
The Lady Spartans dominated the offensive glass but couldn’t drop shots, and Spring Creek often held onto the ball too long and dribbled too much between passes – Fernley forcing turnovers.
After settling in and passing the ball around, Spring Creek went on a 6-0 run.
Grosz stuck home a put-back, Caitlyn Dimick threw the ball inbound under the basket and got it back for a low-post score and Yadeskie made a nice ball fake while penetrating down the left side of the lane for a deuce.
Junior Celeste Condie stemmed the tide with a free throw, but Grosz scored on the block from an assist by Yaunick on the left side.
Another 1-for-2 trip at the line by Condie was followed by another bucket by Grosz – her third of the period.
Trailing 17-8, Fernley made its run through junior Jaiden Sullivan – who scored six in a row – sinking a free throw, draining a pull-up jumper and burying a triple from the wing.
Spring Creek often drew fouls after making offensive boards, earning the 1-and-1 bonus.
Grosz hit a free throw, followed by 1-for-2 stints at the stripe by Ricks and Caitlyn Dimick.
Sophomore Chelsea Ackerman also went 50 percent from the line, giving Spring Creek a 21-14 lead at the break.
Fernley began the third quarter on the attack, cutting the deficit to one with a 6-0 run.
Bunyard scored the first bucket of the frame, and Sullivan drilled consecutive buckets – sticking a long two and making the score 21-20.
The Lady Spartans answered with a 6-0 streak of their own.
Yadeskie scored in the middle of the lane, Yaunick taking a steal the distance for a layup and Caitlyn Dimick splashing a jumper from the short corner.
Condie drained a midrange jumper from the wing on an offensive rebound and assist from junior Grace Felton.
Caitlyn Dimick went to the same spot on the floor and buried another midrange J from the baseline, receiving a friendly bounce on the tin.
Condie responded with another jumper from the wing, but Spring Creek opened a 31-24 lead on a layup along the baseline by Grosz on a pocket pass from Yadeskie.
Sophomore Karli Burns made a free throw, but Yaunick splashed two for Spring Creek – the quarter closing with a runner on the right side by Kylee Dimick.
After three, the Lady Spartans led by nine at 34-25.
To start the fourth quarter, Spring Creek killed Fernley’s zone defense with a 4-out, 1-in motion offense.
Handing the ball off at the high post, Spring Creek took advantage of the zone – finding both open lanes for driving the ball and the ability to kick if penetration was cut off.
Ricks provided the latter, burying a three.
Sullivan answered with a deuce, but Ricks continued her solid play with a takeaway and coast-to-coast layup.
Condie cut the lead to 10 for Fernley, but the Dimick sisters executed the inbound play to perfection.
Kylee Dimick received the pass from Caitlyn at the high post, firing the ball right back to the low post for a gimme.
Caitlyn Dimick scored Spring Creek’s next bucket with a solid seal of her defender, earning a dime from Yadeskie for a 43-29 lead.
Fernley scored its next three at the stripe, Jacobson sinking a pair of freebies and Condie adding one.
Grosz scored in the post from an assist by Walz, Caitlyn Dimick adding a free throw.
The game turned into a foul fest down the stretch.
Burns and Bunyard each hit one free throw, Ackerman draining two for Spring Creek.
Burns scored an And-1 for the Lady Vaqueros, the free throw cutting the deficit to 11.
Spring Creek scored its next three at the line, Ricks hitting two and Ackerman sinking one.
Burns made another hoop with the harm, and Condie trimmed the lead to 10 with a pair of freebies.
Sullivan drained a pair from the stripe, but Grosz hit 1-of-2 for Spring Creek.
At the buzzer, Sullivan netted a long two.
Too little, too late for Fernley.
Spring Creek improved to 2-0 in league play with a 52-45 victory over the Lady Vaqueros – handing Fernley its lone loss in the 3A North (3-1).
Nine of 10 players scored for the Lady Spartans – two finishing in double digits – led by 12-points apiece by Grosz (seven in the second quarter) and Caitlyn Dimick (nine in the second half).
Ricks scored seven of her eight points in the fourth quarter and connected on Spring Creek’s only three, and Yadeskie finished with six points.
Kylee Dimick and Ackerman tallied four points each for the Lady Spartans.
In defeat, Sullivan scored 10 of her game-high 16 in the second half and buried Fernley’s lone triple.
Condie also reached double figures with 11 points, nine coming after the break.
Burns finished with seven points (six in the fourth quarter), Jacobson added six points and Bunyard closed with five – only five players scoring for Lady Vaqueros.
Up Next
The Lady Spartans will try for a 3-0 start to the league season with their toughest pair of opponents, hosting Lowry (2-0 in league) at 6 p.m. Friday, closing the home stand with a 1 p.m. Saturday tip versus defending, two-time state champion Fallon (2-0 in the 3A North) – in Spring Creek.
