SPRING CREEK – The Spring Creek girls basketball team made large strides last season, a year that came up one-step short of a trip to state.
The Lady Spartans earned the No. 3 seed of the 3A North regional tournament and came up four-points shy of qualifying for the state tournament in a 53-49 loss to Lowry in the Division 3A North regional semifinal.
Spring Creek – which returns 10 members of last year’s squad – looks to continue its growth, opening the league season against Sparks at 6 p.m. Friday, in Spring Creek.
At the High Sierra Winter Classic, the Lady Spartans went 1-2 in their preseason tournament in Reno.
Spring Creek lost its first-two contests, falling 52-48 to Douglas on Nov. 29 and 55-36 against Spanish Springs on Nov. 30.
On Dec. 1, the Lady Spartans rebounded – literally – grabbing 54 boards in a 52-44 win over Damonte Ranch.
In the contest, Spring Creek posted three double-doubles by seniors Jasmine Yadeskie (16 points, 13 rebounds), Alayna Grosz (14 points, 12 rebounds) and Caitlyn Dimick (12 points, 10 boards).
The Lady Railroaders opened the season with a 59-20 loss against Hug on Dec. 5, in Sparks.
Dorothy O’Mealia has taken control of the helm of Sparks’ program, stepping in for departed Tawnya Beck – who finished with a 4-30 record (3-29 in league) during the past two seasons.
O’Mealia – a 2009 graduate of North Valleys High School – averaged 10 points, three rebounds, three assists and two steals per game during her senior season with the Lady Panthers.
Sparks was scheduled to open its Division 3A North season Tuesday on the road in South Tahoe, score not reported.
As for the Lady Spartans, Yadeskie has been the rock at point guard.
She leads the team with 10.7 points, 7.7 rebounds, two assists and two blocks per game – adding 1.3 steals.
Through three games, Dimick has averaged 9.7 points and 6.7 boards.
Grosz has also scored near double figures at 9.3 points while pulling down seven rebounds – including a team-high 3.7 boards on the offensive glass.
The triplets – Yadeskie, Dimick and Grosz – have scored 29.7 of the Lady Spartans’ 45.3 points per game.
Despite the elder leadership, the Lady Spartans are still relatively young – only graduating two girls from last season – consisting of five seniors, three juniors and two sophomores.
With new players in the mix who need to step up and assume more-involved roles in the this season, Spring Creek will look for larger offensive contributions from others as the year progresses.
Entering the season, head coach Holly Miller said her team needed to shoot the ball better than last year.
Thus far, putting the ball in the bucket has been done so with infrequent regularity.
Last season, the Lady Spartans shot 31 percent as a team – this year’s total standing at 28 percent and just nine percent from three (2-for-23).
From the stripe, Spring Creek shot 61 percent last year – the number dipping for 49 percent at the High Sierra Winter Classic.
Spring Creek found an abundance of opportunities at the free-throw line but converted just 48-for-98 in three games.
The Lady Spartans will look to fill up the inside of the rim with more consistency in their league opener against Sparks at 6 p.m. Friday, in Spring Creek.
