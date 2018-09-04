Subscribe for 33¢ / day
OGDEN, Utah – Against blazing-fast runners, fight speed with speed.

At the Weber State XC Invitational, the Lady Spartans of Spring Creek did exactly that – the varsity finishing fifth with 168 points – ranking just two points from fourth and only 11 out of third place.

Toward the front of the pack, sisters engaged in foot-to-foot combat.

Spring Creek senior Rylie Lusk held off her younger sister, sophomore Kendra Lusk, by the skin of her teeth.

Rylie placed 12th in the race with a time of 18:30.2, Kendra crossing 13th just sixth-tenths of a second later in 18:30.8.

Senior Mikkala Perchetti took 39th and finished third on Spring Creek’s team with a time of 19:44.5.

Another older-younger sibling battle followed for Spring Creek at 56th and 57th.

Junior Rosemary Little fended off sophomore Emma Little; Rosemary finishing in 20:15.9 and Emma crossing with a time of 20:17.1.

Sophomore Emma Campbell took 86th with a time of 20:45.5, sophomore teammate Grace Florence marking another Spring Creek clash in 87th and four-tenths behind Campbell in 20:45.9.

Varsity boys

Spring Creek’s varsity boys placed 19th in the event with a team total of 469 points.

The Spartans were led by senior George Skivington’s time of 16:05.1 for 35th place, and junior Noah Mahlke crossed 91st with a time of 17:06.1.

Junior varsity girls

Spring Creek’s JV girls also had a favorable finish, taking seventh place with 218 team points.

Senior Jessica Dorohov paced the Lady Spartans with a time of 22:42 for 34th place, senior Allyson Burns following in 22:52.3 for 39th.

Freshman Melanie St. Louis crossed 48th in 23:06, and sophomore Jaden Pool finished with a sub-24 run of 23:46.1 for 62nd place.

JV boys

The Spartans’ JV boys team took ninth place with a team score of 245 points.

Sophomore Garret Frisbie put together a nice race and ranked 32nd with a time of 18:51.3, sophomore Conner Gage following in 19:06 for 38th place.

Sophomore Camden Mortensen finished in less than 20 minutes, taking 67th with a time of 19:58.8.

Senior Tanner Miller placed in the top half of the field with a time of 20:30.4 for 77th.

Spring Creek’s runners will make another trip across the state line for their next meet, competing Friday in the Murray Invitational, in Murray, Utah.

