Lady Spartans blitz past Lady Vikings

Junior Nina Bukowska made 1-for-2 at the line for South Tahoe, but Binger drained a jumper on a pass from Ackerman in transition.

Freshman Rylee Keim, who left after being hit in the nose — giving Cleveland her free throw — booked her first bucket on a feed from Campbell.

At the end of the half, a steal by Ricks led to a jumper from junior Jori Johnson.

Going to the locker room, the rout was on at 46-17.

Dimick opened the third quarter with consecutive buckets, South Tahoe scoring two points at the line by senior Italia Gibbons.

Walz ran the floor and finished from a steal be senior Elizabeth Canning, but Haven worked hard for a deuce through traffic for the Lady Vikings.

Ricks passed ahead to Dimick for a fast-break layup, but Santos maneuvered through bodies for a deuce on the other end.

Ackerman hit a free throw, and Dimick once again cashed in from an offensive rebound.

Neiger tallied a bucket for the Lady Vikings, but Walz scored after a steal and a pair of free throws by Ackerman enforced the running clock with 2:35 remaining in the third with the score at 61-25.