Lady Spartans blitz past Lady Vikings

SPRING CREEK — Most of the Spring Creek’s girls basketball team’s few struggles Saturday against South Tahoe came in the opening minutes of the contest, but the Lady Spartans’ miscues were few and far between in the last three and a half frames.
After falling behind 8-4, the Lady Spartans ripped off a 17-0 run and breezed to a 73-29, running-clock victory.
South Tahoe junior Kayleen Conard buried a three for the game’s first bucket, followed by a pair of free throws from Spring Creek junior Kylee Dimick.
The Lady Vikings went up 4-2 on a free three by junior Ruby Neiger, who extended the lead with a steal and a layup.
Dimick scored from the field with a put-back on the offensive glass — which would become a trend — but the Lady Spartans turned the ball over with regularity in the early going, South Tahoe fired up and playing anticipatory defense.
South Tahoe took an 8-4 lead with an open drive on the left side by senior Eva Perry, but a pair of free throws by Dimick opened a huge streak on the other end.
Sophomore Payge Walz scored from an assist by junior Chelsea Ackerman, who gave Spring Creek the lead for good with a pair of free throws at the midway point of the frame.
Dimick snagged multiple offensive boards — using her quick-twitch fibers — and notched a follow-up.
She then hit 1-for-2 at the line after being fouled while grabbing her own miss, tacking on another put-back bunny.
Walz connected on a pull-up jumper from the elbow, and junior Emma Campbell drained two shots at the stripe — capping a 17-0 explosion with a floater on the baseline.
Perry banked home her second field goal from the same spot as her first for South Tahoe, senior Joebelle Santos buried a jumper and Conard made a strong take to the hoop.
Closing the first, Spring Creek senior Cheyenne Cleveland went 1-of-2 at the line.
Going to the second, the Lady Spartans shrugged off a messy start with an 18-6 run for a 22-14 lead.
Dimick picked up where she left off, dominating the glass for a rebound and a deuce.
Senior Ryley Ricks hit a pair of freebies and scored on a steal with a dish from Walz.
For the Lady Vikings, sophomore Alexis Haven went to the bucket for a layup.
On the other side, Spring Creek sophomore Shyann Lamb dropped a runner — Walz adding a long two from the wing and scoring on a loose ball.
A follow-up by Campbell opened a 20-point lead at 36-16.
From an assist by junior Lydia Binger, Lamb canned a three and added a free throw.
Junior Nina Bukowska made 1-for-2 at the line for South Tahoe, but Binger drained a jumper on a pass from Ackerman in transition.
Freshman Rylee Keim, who left after being hit in the nose — giving Cleveland her free throw — booked her first bucket on a feed from Campbell.
At the end of the half, a steal by Ricks led to a jumper from junior Jori Johnson.
Going to the locker room, the rout was on at 46-17.
Dimick opened the third quarter with consecutive buckets, South Tahoe scoring two points at the line by senior Italia Gibbons.
Walz ran the floor and finished from a steal be senior Elizabeth Canning, but Haven worked hard for a deuce through traffic for the Lady Vikings.
Ricks passed ahead to Dimick for a fast-break layup, but Santos maneuvered through bodies for a deuce on the other end.
Ackerman hit a free throw, and Dimick once again cashed in from an offensive rebound.
Neiger tallied a bucket for the Lady Vikings, but Walz scored after a steal and a pair of free throws by Ackerman enforced the running clock with 2:35 remaining in the third with the score at 61-25.
As time ticked down, the ball was thrown down the court to senior Amanda Goicoechea — who collected the pass, set her feet and went up for a buzzer beater — railing a long two from the right wing and bringing the crowd alive.
Entering the fourth, the Lady Spartans led by 39 points, 64-25.
Cleveland splashed a baseline jumper, and Keim dropped a textbook turn-around jumper with her left hand.
Santos buried a long two for the Lady Vikings, but Keim remained active and scored on the offensive glass.
A pair of free throws by junior Pem Sherpa finished the scoring for South Tahoe, but Lamb scored on a dish from Dimick and then capped the contest with a steal and race to the hoop.
Spring Creek — after a shaky start — asserted itself on both ends, cleaned up mistakes and rolled to a 44-point, 73-29 victory.
Dimick led the way with a double-double on game highs of 21 points and 12 rebounds, adding an assist and a steal.
Walz finished with 12 points, four rebounds, two steals, an assist and a block.
Lamb hit the only three of the contest and was Spring Creek’s third scorer in double figures with 10 points, three steals and a rejection.
Campbell and Keim each finished with six points; Campbell notching three rebounds, two assists and a pair of steals — Keim closing with four rebounds and a takeaway.
Ackerman went for five points, seven boards, an assist, a swipe and a stuff.
Ricks scored four points, dished a game-high six assists, booked three steals and swatted a shot.
Cleveland added three points, a takeaway and a block.
The offense for the Lady Spartans was closed with two points apiece by Binger, Johnson and Goicoechea.
Binger made two rebounds, two steals, an assist and a swat.
Johnson tallied four rebounds and a steal, and Goicoechea notched a pair of takeaways and an assist.
Canning finished with three rebounds, an assist and a theft.
SOUTH TAHOE — 14 — 3 — 8 — 4 — 29 Total
SPRING CREEK — 22 — 24 — 18 — 9 — 73 Total
Versus Dayton
On Friday night, the Lady Spartans had no trouble against Dayton — slamming the defensive door shut in a 69-18 victory by 51 points.
Ackerman was lights out from the field with a game-high 16 points on 6-of-7 shooting from the floor — hitting one of the Lady Spartans’ two 3s — adding a game-high five steals, three rebounds, two assists and a block.
Dimick and Walz gave Spring Creek three players in double figures, each scoring 10 points — Dimick finishing with a team-high six rebounds, an assist and a steal, Walz notching four boards, three steals and an assist.
Campbell finished with eight points, Lamb added seven — booking five rebounds, three assists and a steal — and Canning connected on the Lady Spartans’ other triple, tallying five points and a block.
Goicoechea scored four points, grabbed two rebounds and dished an assist.
The scoring for Spring Creek was rounded out by three points each from Ricks, Keim and Johnson.
Ricks turned in an all-around effort with a game-high six assists, five boards and four steals.
Keim finished with three rebounds and two takeaways.
DAYTON — 7 — 5 — 4 — 2 — 18 Total
SPRING CREEK — 25 — 21 — 14 — 9 — 69 Total
Up Next
The Lady Spartans (10-8 overall, 7-4 in league) will look to avenge a home loss in a game that slipped away in the fourth quarter, facing the No. 1 and unbeaten-in-league Lady Vaqueros (16-2 overall, 12-0 in league) at 6 p.m. Friday, in Fernley.
Spring Creek will wrap up its road trip against the Lady Railroaders (2-13 overall, 1-11 in league) at 1 p.m. Saturday, in Sparks.