Lady Spartans bounce back with win

SPRING CREEK — Following a 41-40 overtime loss to Fernley on Friday, the Spring Creek girls basketball team got back in the win column.

On Saturday, the Lady Spartans beat Dayton by a final score of 40-22.

Spring Creek did not have an explosive period in the contest, but the Lady Spartans were eerily consistent — dropping 10 points in every quarter.

Dayton was limited to single digits in every frame but one — scoring six in the first quarter, five in the second, a frame-best 11 in the third and was shut out in the fourth.

The Lady Spartans gradually pulled away and cruised to a 40-22 victory.

Senior Payge Walz played remarkably well for Spring Creek, scoring a game-high 20 points — dropping 14 before halftime — accounting for half of her team’s points.

Junior Ella Buzzetti neared doubled digits with eight points, junior Rylee Keim added five points, junior Brynly Stewart hit a three and the offense was capped with three points for freshman Roxanne Keim and a free throw by senior Myah Baisley.

Dayton was paced by a team-high 11 points from junior Hallie Peterson — who buried three triples — and seven points by senior Ainsley Lau.

The scoring for the Lady Dust Devils was capped with a three by junior Kendra Gardner and a free throw for senior Alissa Paterson.

DAYTON — 6 — 5 — 11 — 0 — 23 Total

SPRING CREEK — 10 — 10 — 10 — 10 — 40 Total

Up Next

The Lady Spartans (15-3 overall, 5-2 in league) will host the Lady Indians (9-4 overall, 4-2 in league) at 6 p.m. Tuesday, in Spring Creek.

