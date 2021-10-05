Lady Spartans break away from Lady Bucks

In the 16th minute, the score was gridlocked 1-1.

When challenged, the Lady Spartans made a positive response.

Silva found room to operate on the right wing, but sent her kick directly to the keeper.

On a goal kick, junior Avery Beatty boomed a ball down the field — Lamb settling under it in the Lowry box.

But, the Lady Buckaroos’ keeper charged forward and deflected the shot at the last second.

Continuing the surge of offensive kicks, Spring Creek grabbed a 2-1 lead in the 22nd minute on a goal from Lamb on a header — set up with a direct kick from Beatty.

Silva sent another kick high over the frame with the keeper on the ground, and Lamb had another attempt bounced back by the goalie on a pass down the middle from Silva.

Senior Meagan Borresch was there for the follow, but her shot sailed over the frame.

From a Lowry goal kick, Silva made a steal by Borresch squared her shoulders and zipped a line drive into the upper side of the net for a 3-1 advantage in the 29th minute.

The Lady Bucks earned a free kick from between the 18-yard box and midfield, but the attempt from Dowd-Smith flew wide to the left.