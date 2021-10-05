Lady Spartans break away from Lady Bucks

SPRING CREEK — After allowing a rare goal — which tied the game 1-1 in the 16th minute — the Spring Creek girls soccer team handed down a beating, rolling past Lowry by a final score of 7-1 on Tuesday.
The Lady Spartans found scoring chances immediately after the opening whistle, junior Syerra Silva pounding a shot that was stopped by Lowry’s keeper with a diving save to her right.
Silva hit another attempt moments later from the right side, the goalie once again making the stop.
Junior Kiana Green then struck a ball from the middle of the box but pushed her kick wide to the left, sophomore Aubrey Dawson sending a cross from the right side of the pitch and missing wide left as well.
However, in the 11th minute — senior Abigail Waldron received a nice pass from the middle by senior Shyann Lamb behind the defense on the left, her shot ricocheting off the goalie’s hands and into the top-left portion of the frame for a 1-0 Spring Creek lead.
Senior Ellie Herman had a shot saved after a corner kick, and Lowry flipped the field — dribbling down the middle.
A defensive miscommunication by the Lady Spartans in the back end after a pass by Lowry senior Kenzi Dowd-Smith allowed for a wide-open run down the right edge for senior Emily Backus — who crossed a goal to her left, beating Spring Creek’s goalie to her right.
In the 16th minute, the score was gridlocked 1-1.
When challenged, the Lady Spartans made a positive response.
Silva found room to operate on the right wing, but sent her kick directly to the keeper.
On a goal kick, junior Avery Beatty boomed a ball down the field — Lamb settling under it in the Lowry box.
But, the Lady Buckaroos’ keeper charged forward and deflected the shot at the last second.
Continuing the surge of offensive kicks, Spring Creek grabbed a 2-1 lead in the 22nd minute on a goal from Lamb on a header — set up with a direct kick from Beatty.
Silva sent another kick high over the frame with the keeper on the ground, and Lamb had another attempt bounced back by the goalie on a pass down the middle from Silva.
Senior Meagan Borresch was there for the follow, but her shot sailed over the frame.
From a Lowry goal kick, Silva made a steal by Borresch squared her shoulders and zipped a line drive into the upper side of the net for a 3-1 advantage in the 29th minute.
The Lady Bucks earned a free kick from between the 18-yard box and midfield, but the attempt from Dowd-Smith flew wide to the left.
Silva took another shot that was saved by Lowry’s goalie, and Beatty struck a ball in traffic — missing wide to the left — another shot by Silva on a drop from Lamb flying over the crossbar.
But, the Lady Spartans extended to a three-goal cushion in the 36th minute after a Lowry foul.
From just beyond the box, Beatty sent a low liner into the left side of the net for a 4-1 lead.
Dowd-Smith missed another free kick wide to the left side on the other end, and Spring Creek junior Emma Lunsford chipped a ball over an empty net with the keeper out.
Spring Creek led by three at the break.
To start the second half, the Lady Bucks took the fight to the Lady Spartans’ frame.
On a corner kick, Lowry set up a nice play — but the run was just late and the ball trickled long beyond on the end line on the left side.
Lunsford had a shot saved by Lowry’s keeper from the right wing, and Dowd-Smith missed a clean look wide to the left for Lowry.
The Lady Bucks worked the ball into the middle of the box, and the grab was not made in a crowd — Lamb saving the day with a last-ditch kick over Spring Creek’s own frame,.
Backus worked behind the Lady Spartans’ defense but her open shot clanged off the crossbar.
In the 52nd minute, Silva dribbled straight down Main Street — beating the Lowry keeper with a line-drive hammer into the top-right side of the net for a 5-1 lead.
Lowry drew a foul from just beyond the box, and Dowd-Smith’s kick was bobbled by freshman keeper Abby Wakefield.
But, she recovered and made a save on a rebound try on the left side by senior Elizabeth Aguilar.
Spring Creek freshman Jacey Lindquist was set up with a pass on the left wing, but her kick was denied with a diving stab by Lowry junior Abigail Magana.
Dowd-Smith took a free kick after Backus was fouled outside the box, but the direct kick was not on target and flew high.
Lamb barely missed a free kick from distance on the right wing — hitting the top side of the frame — and the Lady Spartans were called for a handball in the box on another free kick after Green drew a foul in the right edge.
With some fancy footwork on the left sideline near midfield, Beatty passed ahead to Silva on the left wing.
She dribbled behind the defense and beat the keeper for a low kick to the left corner — scoring her third goal of the contest — opening a five-goal advantage at 6-1 in the 68th minute.
Borresch missed a shot wide to the left after a cross from Beatty, but Dawson drew a foul in the box with a dribble down the right wing.
She then took the penalty kick — twice — the one after the ref’s whistle counting, lifting Spring Creek to a six-goal blowout.