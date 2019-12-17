Lady Spartans breeze to 2-0 in league

SOUTH TAHOE, California — Opening the Division 3A North on the road, the Spring Creek girls basketball team breezed through each of its contests.
Versus Dayton
Tipping off league play Friday, in Dayton, the Lady Spartans opened a running clock during a 56-15 rout.
Spring Creek took the first period by a double-digit advantage of 12-2, blowing the game wide open with a huge second quarter.
In the second, the Lady Spartans booked their frame high of 20 points — limiting Dayton to seven — widening the advantage to 32-9 by halftime.
Spring Creek scored 17 points and held the Lady Dust Devils to six.
With the score at 49-15 by the end of the third, the game was a point away from running the clock with the margin at 34 points.
The clock never stopped in the fourth.
Spring Creek added seven points in the final eight minutes, and the Lady Spartans’ defense pitched a shutout down the stretch — cruising to a 56-15, 41-point victory in their 3A North opener.
Freshman Rylee Keim had a field day against Dayton, scoring a game-high 13 points on 5-for-6 shooting from the floor.
She finished with four rebounds, an assist and a steal.
Junior Kylee Dimick joined Keim in double digits with 12 points — all four of her rebounds coming on the offensive glass — making three steals and dishing an assist.
Junior Chelsea Ackerman played an exceptional game in several areas.
She scored eight points, made a ridiculous seven thefts, dished a team-high four assists, grabbed two boards and swatted a shot.
Senior Ryley Ricks scored six points, made four steals, dished three assists, snagged two rebounds and made a block.
Sophomore Payge Walz also dropped six points and finished with three takeaways.
Sophomore Shyann Lamb, junior Emma Campbell and senior Amanda Goicoechea each scored three points.
Lamb jerked down a team-high five rebounds, Campbell making a pair of steals and Goicoechea notching a board and a takeaway.
Senior Cheyenne Cleveland capped the scoring with a deuce and dished two dimes.
Although she didn’t score, senior Elizabeth Canning was effective and closed with three rebounds and three assists.
Versus South Tahoe
The Lady Spartans rolled to a 2-0 record in league play Saturday with a 68-34 victory over the Lady Vikings.
Despite the blowout win, Spring Creek did most of its damage in the second half — namely in the third quarter.
Spring Creek scored plenty of points, opening with 17 in the first and 16 more in the second.
However, South Tahoe kept the Lady Spartans in relative reach with nine points in the first and 10 in the second quarter — the only frame in which the Lady Vikings reached double figures.
From the locker room, Spring Creek commanded the contest in the third — racking up 23 points and limiting South Tahoe to nine.
Entering the fourth quarter, the Lady Spartans’ lead swelled to 28 at 56-28.
Spring Creek strung together another double-digit offensive effort in the fourth with 12 points, the defense holding South Tahoe to just six points in the final fame.
The Lady Spartans cruised to a 68-34, double-up victory over the Lady Vikings.
Campbell paced Spring Creek with 11 points, dished a team-best five assists, reeled in four boards and made a pair of steals.
Ackerman also scored in double digits with 10 points and knocked down Spring Creek’s only three.
She led the charge on the backboards with a team-high six rebounds — all coming on the offensive glass — finishing with three assists and two steals.
Walz flirted with double digits and closed with nine points, five rebounds and two steals.
Keim scored eight points and grabbed three rebounds, the balanced attack continuing with seven points apiece from Dimick and Lamb.
Dimick made an absurd seven steals, pulled down five rebounds and rejected an offering, Lamb closing with three boards, two steals and an assist.
Ricks contributed all over the floor with six points, five rebounds, four assists and a takeaway.
Junior Jori Johnson and Cleveland each scored three points, the offense closed out with two points apiece by Canning and junior Lydia Binger.
Binger finished with three rebounds, two steals and an assist.
Canning made three rebounds and dished a pair of assists.
Of Spring Creek’s 25 field goals, 16 were assisted.
Up Next
The Lady Spartans will play their first home games of the season, hosting Fernley in a big ballgame at 6 p.m. Friday and Sparks at 1 p.m. Saturday, in Spring Creek.