Lady Spartans breeze to 2-0 in league

The Lady Spartans rolled to a 2-0 record in league play Saturday with a 68-34 victory over the Lady Vikings.

Despite the blowout win, Spring Creek did most of its damage in the second half — namely in the third quarter.

Spring Creek scored plenty of points, opening with 17 in the first and 16 more in the second.

However, South Tahoe kept the Lady Spartans in relative reach with nine points in the first and 10 in the second quarter — the only frame in which the Lady Vikings reached double figures.

From the locker room, Spring Creek commanded the contest in the third — racking up 23 points and limiting South Tahoe to nine.

Entering the fourth quarter, the Lady Spartans’ lead swelled to 28 at 56-28.

Spring Creek strung together another double-digit offensive effort in the fourth with 12 points, the defense holding South Tahoe to just six points in the final fame.

The Lady Spartans cruised to a 68-34, double-up victory over the Lady Vikings.

Campbell paced Spring Creek with 11 points, dished a team-best five assists, reeled in four boards and made a pair of steals.