Lady Spartans bring A-game in Fallon

FALLON — For the first three tournaments of the 3A North-East girls golf season, Lowry stood atop the standings every time.

The Lady Buckaroos now have some company, despite inclement weather.

On Tuesday, Lowry did not fall out of the No. 1 spot — however — it was joined in the top position by Spring Creek.

A week after climbing to second in the standings, at Dayton, the Lady Spartans continued their ascent and jumped another place to tie for the victory.

“It was 25 mph winds with snow/hail on and off the entire time,” said Spring Creek coach Kage Walker. “I was really impressed with how they all stuck it out and finished considering the weather conditions. I’m really proud of them. Golf can be a pretty hard sport to play in the cold.”

Lowry and Spring Creek matched strokes — each shooting collective cards of 429 — and Elko was hot on their heels, just a stroke back in third place with a 430.

Fernley was fourth with a mark of 453, and Fallon capped the top-five with a 477.

Individually, Elko senior Gabby Bement — the winner of every event of the season — had to fend off the field for her closest margin of victory to date.