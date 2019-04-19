SPRING CREEK – The Lady Spartans turned some heads early Friday in the first game of the series against the defending state champs.
Then, Fallon woke up the bats.
After building a 5-1 lead, the Lady Greenwave saw their advantage turn into a two-run deficit before unleashing an offensive showcase – scoring 17 of the game’s final 18 runs for a 22-8 victory.
In the top of the first, Fallon took a 2-0 lead on a two-run double by sophomore Savana Manha – driving in juniors Aspen Mori and Makenzee Moretto – the Lady Wave grabbing a 3-0 advantage on an RBI base knock junior Ashley Agaman that crossed Manha.
In the bottom half, sophomore Anessa Chiquete led off for the Lady Spartans with a single – stealing home on a double swipe for Spring Creek’s first run.
Sophomore Jaycee Freyensee tagged a two-out triple but was stranded with a groundout.
With two away in the top of the second, Fallon rallied – Mori sending a single to left field and Moretto sticking runners on the corners with a double to left.
Each scored on a two-run base knock up the gut by senior Lorynn Fagg.
The Lady Spartans also showed the ability to mount offense with two away in the home half.
Junior Hailey Watson reached on an error at third base, freshman Nyha Harris pulled a single to right field and Chiquete drove in Watson with a base knock to right.
Harris was driven in by a single from senior Allie Thompson up the middle, and the third straight RBI base knock off the bat of freshman Janeigha Stutesman crossed Chiquete – pulling the Lady Spartans to within a run at 5-4.
With a massive cut, Spring Creek took the lead.
Freyensee smeared a three-run crank over the fence in straightaway center – the Lady Spartans taking the high side at 7-5.
The streak continued with singles by junior Shawnee Walters-Haas and senior Rae Ann Chavez, but the girls were left on base with a strikeout to end the inning.
Agaman led off the top of the third with a single, but Spring Creek tallied consecutive outs with a sac bunt to the circle – Walters-Hass flipping to freshman Taya Grasmick – and a throw from first to short, Watson applying the tag as senior Rylee Buckmaster attempted to steal.
The Lady Spartans did not come away unscathed, as freshman Shaylee Coldwell thumped a two-run homer to left-center and tied the game at 7-7.
Chiquete roped a two-out double in the bottom half, followed by a single from Thompson – both runners stranded with a fly out in foul ground near first base.
The Lady Wave plated two runs with two outs in the top of the fourth.
Junior Karlee Hitchcock started the rally with a base knock, Manha adding a single and Agaman loading the bases with a groundball to center.
Sophomore Shaylee Fagg put Fallon on top for good with a two-RBI double to right for a 9-7 lead.
The Lady Spartans added their final run in the bottom of the fourth.
Freyensee led off with a double to left field, scoring on back-to-back knocks for extra bases – Walters-Hass ripping a two-bagger the opposite way.
With its lead dwindled to one, Fallon went off – finishing the game on a 13-0 streak.
Mori tattooed a two-run homer for an 11-8 lead in the top of the fifth, Moretto scoring from an RBI base knock by Lorynn Fagg.
The second yard job of the inning opened a 14-8 lead, Manha sending a two-run bomb to center.
In the top of the sixth, Coldwell scored on a passed ball – Mori crossing on a sac fly by Lorynn Fagg.
Moretto plated the final run of the inning on an error behind the plate – Spring Creek’s deficit growing to 17-8.
Fallon continued to pile on runs in the top of the seventh.
Junior Jhada Ramsey scored on a fielder’s choice, as did Hitchcock.
A double by Lorynn Fagg opened a 12-run lead as sophomore Mackenzie Fish crossed the plate, Fagg sent in by a two-base rip by Manha on the next at-bat.
In the bottom half, Chiquete led off with a single to left field and Stutesman drew a two-out walk – the game closing with a groundout to short.
Fallon was tested early but asserted its dominance for a 22-8 victory.
In defeat, Freyensee hit for the cycle – batting 4-for-5 with a single, double, triple and a homer.
She led Spring Creek with three RBIs and tied for the team high with two runs scored.
Fallon’s power display was something to be seen.
The Lady Wave drilled nine hits for extra bases, including three home runs and six doubles.
Manha notched four hits (4-for-6) with two doubles and a homer, driving in a game-best six runs and scoring three of her own.
Lorynn Fagg posted five RBIs and finished 3-for-4 with a double and a run scored.
Mori tied for the game high with four hits (4-for-5) with a double and a home run, driving in two runs and scoring four times.
Agaman batted 3-for-5 with an RBI, and Moretto scored a game-high five runs – hitting 2-for-5 with a double and an RBI.
Shaylee Fagg and Coldwell rounded out the power performances, Coldwell closing 2-for-4 with a homer, a pair of RBIs and two runs scored – Fagg finishing 2-for-6 with a double and two RBIs.
Hitchcock (1-for-1) crossed home three times.
Behind Freyensee’s remarkable effort, Chiquete has a nice day at the plate for Spring Creek – finishing 3-for-5 with double, an RBI and tying for the team high with two runs scored.
Walters-Haas provided the fifth and final extra-base knock for the Lady Spartans, batting 2-for-4 with a double and driving in a run.
Stutesman finished 2-for-4 with an RBI and a run scored, and Harris went 2-for-4 at the dish and scored once.
Thompson gave Spring Creek another multi-hit performance, closing 2-for-5 with an RBI and a run scored.
Junior Ashton Moon hit 1-for-3 and Chavez went 1-for-4, and Watson capped the offense with a run scored.
FALLON – 322 253 5—(22)(23)2
SPRING CREEK – 160 100 0 – 8(17)3
Up Next
The Lady Spartans (4-9 in league) and the Lady Greenwave (7-3 in league) will close the series at noon Saturday, in Spring Creek.
