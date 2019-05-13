FALLON – On top of the podium.
For the second-consecutive season, one 3A North girls track and field program literally stood above the rest – the Lady Spartans of Spring Creek.
Friday and Saturday, Spring Creek tallied 182.5 points during the 3A North regional meet in Fallon – the Lady Spartans besting second-place Truckee (143.5) by nearly 40 points.
Along the way, a few athletes turned in school-record performances.
Starting with the 100-meter dash, senior Jessica Dorohov won the regional title and set a school record with a blistering time of 12.35 seconds.
In the race, freshman Payge Walz also eclipsed the previous school record of 12.57 set by Kellie Kinsman – Walz taking second with a time of 12.42 seconds.
Walz claimed her own regional crown in the 100-meter hurdles with a time of 15.32 seconds.
The defending 3A state champ and sophomore Kylee Dimick took first place in the high jump, clearing the bar at 5-feet even.
In the pole vault, the reigning 3A state champ will make another push in ’19 – senior Katelyn Anderson vaulting 11-feet for the regional title.
Another school record was toppled in the 300-meter hurdles, sophomore Lydia Binger breaking the previous best of Kinsman’s and her time of 46.27 – Binger clocking in at 46.23 and finishing as the regional runner-up.
Walz placed third in the event with a personal-record time of 47.42.
The Lady Spartans also sent two runners to state in the distance events – two sisters.
Senior Rylie Lusk ranked second in the 1600 meters with a time of 5:18.64, sophomore sister Kendra Lusk crossing third with a PR of 5:22.84.
In the 3200 meters, the Lusks went two-three once more – Rylie finishing in 11:44.84 and Kendra closing directly on her heels in 11:44.95.
Rylie Lusk also qualified in the 800 meters, snagging the final trip to state in fourth place with a personal-record time of 2:23.24 – Kendra Lusk narrowly missing out on her third qualification with a PR of 2:23.31 for fifth.
Sophomore Emma Little nailed down the fourth and final state qualification in the 400 meters, running the fastest lap of her career in 1:01.30.
Relays
The Lady Spartans dominated the relay events, winning three out of four races.
The 4x100-meter team – junior Libby Murphy, Little, Binger and Dorohov – bested the field with a time of 51.22 seconds.
Spring Creek’s 4x200 relay team also won, posting a collective 1:46.51 – members including Murphy, senior Lindsey Morrill, Binger and Dorohov.
To a distance effort, the Lady Spartans – senior Mikkala Perchetti, Kendra Lusk, sophomore Grace Florence and Rylie Lusk – took the regional title in the 4x800 relay with a time of 9:48.54.
Morill, juniors Angelica Cortez and Kattalin Lopategui and Little nearly pulled off the clean sweep, placing second in the 4x400 relay with a time of 4:15.59.
Just a bit outside
While several of Spring Creek’s girls did not qualify for state individually – many making the trip in relay events – several Lady Spartans had a big hand in aiding the scoring for the team’s regional title.
Senior Courtney Tournahu finished one spot away from a state berth, taking fifth in the shot put with a distance of 30-feet-4-inches.
Senior Lexie Thornal closed out the top-10 in the event with a 27-foot-3-1/4-inch throw, Tournahu rounding out the top-10 of the discus with a mark at 81-feet-2-inches.
Spring Creek finished sixth, eighth and ninth in the 400 meters – Lopategui crossing with a personal record in 1:03.51, Morill finishing in 1:04.14 and Cortez setting a PR of 1:04.62.
In both the 800 meters and the 1600 meters, Florence and Perchetti took sixth and eighth place.
Florence set a personal record of 2:24.83 in the half-mile, Perchetti running the fastest-two laps of her career in 2:31.1.
In the one-mile, Florence crossed in 5:40.64 – Perchetti finishing in 5:44.34.
Murphy ranked sixth in the 200 meters with a time of 27.85 seconds for a personal record, also setting a PR of 13.24 seconds in the 100 meters for ninth place.
Behind Anderson’s win, the Lady Spartans finished with four athletes in the top-10 of the pole vault – sophomore Hailee Dixon finishing seventh at 8-feet and senior Allyson Burns and sophomore Alexys Taylor tying for 10th at 7-feet-6-inches.
Binger finished seventh in the 100-meter hurdles with a time of 17.69 seconds.
Sophomore Emma Campbell set a PR of 14-feet-4-inches for ninth on the long jump, closing out the top-10 of the 3200 meters with a time of 13:41.
Sophomore Chelsea Ackerman took ninth place in the high jump at 4-feet-4-inches, finishing off the top-10 of the triple jump and spanning 29-feet-5-inches.
Boys
Spring Creek’s boys took third place in the team standings with 105.5 points, finishing just one point behind second-place Sparks’ tally of 106.5.
While the Spartans never had a regional champion in any event, Spring Creek notched numerous runner-up athletes in the respective competitions.
In the shot put, junior Nick Ortega took second place with a personal-record throw of 42-feet-5-3/4-inches.
He led the way for multiple qualifiers in the event, junior teammate Hunter Hood earning the fourth and final bid with a PR of 40-feet-2-1/2-inches.
Spring Creek also sent two runners to state in the half-mile, senior Garett Whimple taking second with a PR of 2:01.32 and senior Noah Mahlke also setting a personal record in 2:02.56 for fourth place.
In the 3200 meters, senior George Skivington trailed just one man – ranking second with a two-mile time of 10:10.26.
Skivington also qualified for state in the 1600 meters, placing fourth with a one-mile run of 4:40.64.
Junior Ethan Lulay made a serious push for first in the 400 meters, taking second with a time of 51.7 seconds.
Relays
The whole is greater than the sum of its parts.
T.E.A.M. – together, everyone achieves more.
Spring Creek sent six athletes to state in their individual events, but the Spartans booked a trip for four more runners in the relays.
In three of the four relay events, Spring Creek nailed down second place.
Senior Chris DeAngelo, freshman Austin Harmening, Lulay and junior Reed Westwood crossed behind just one team in the 4x100-meter relay, finishing as the runners-up in 44.56 seconds.
The same members comprised the Spartans’ 4x200 team, which also took second place, posting a time of 1:33.73.
Spring Creek made another runner-up effort with a time of 3:37.17 in the 4x400, consisting of Mahlke, Whimple, Harmening and Lulay.
The Spartans – Skivington, freshman Gage Leavitt, Mahlke and Whimple – ranked third in the 4x800 relay with a time of 8:28.14.
Just outside
DeAngelo’s personal record of 23.1 seconds was not quite fast enough for a trip to state in the 200 meters, finishing fifth, Westwood ranking sixth in 23.52 seconds.
Ortega nearly qualified for state in each of his throwing events, taking fifth in the discus with a personal record of 123-feet-11-inches, junior Ren Pacini finishing eighth with a 111-foot-1-inch toss.
The Spartans went for sixth and eighth in the high jump and the long jump.
Pacini tied for sixth in the high jump – clearing the bar at 5-feet-2-inches – senior Tanner Miller taking eighth with a personal record of 5-foot-2, needing more attempts to achieve the height.
In the long jump, junior Brandon Yates sailed a personal-record distance of 18-feet-1-1/2-inches for sixth, eighth place going to junior Matthew Writer on a 17-foot-11-inch mark.
Along with Skivington, the Spartans placed three sophomores in the top-10 of the 3200 meters – Secody Charley crossing seventh in 11:01.89, Jess Marin finishing ninth in 11:07.9 for a PR and Harrison Walund notching a personal record of 11:11.84 for 10th.
Spring Creek ranked seventh and eighth in the 100-meter dash, Westwood setting a personal record in 11.59 seconds and junior Cade Carson clocking in at 11.82 for a PR.
Junior Dallin Fisher posted a PR of 44.85 seconds for seventh place in the 300-meter hurdles, and senior Cameron Grant threw a personal-record distance of 38-feet-10-1/2-inches for seventh in the shot put.
Up Next
The Division 3A Nevada State Track and Field Championships will begin at 3 p.m. Friday, at Desert Oasis High School, in Las Vegas.
Day-two action will kick off at 8 a.m. Saturday.
