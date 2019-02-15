SPRING CREEK – With a blowout win of 51-7 Friday night over Dayton, the Spring Creek girls basketball team has a first-round bye in the Division 3A North regional tournament – locking up the No. 2 seed.
The Lady Spartans took a 2-0 lead on their first possession with a baseline jumper and friendly bounce for senior Caitlyn Dimick.
Senior Alayna Grosz grabbed an offensive rebound and finished through contact for an And-1, and senior Jasmine Yadeskie grabbed the missed free throw for a put-back on the right block – then stealing the ball and coasting in for a layup and an 8-0 lead.
The Lady Dust Devils struggled mightily with Spring Creek’s pressure, routinely turning the ball over – unable to get up shots.
After a jump-start offense, the Lady Spartans did not score until the 3:08 mark on a steal and layup by sophomore Chelsea Ackerman.
Freshman Payge Walz made 1-for-2 at the line for an 11-0 lead.
Ackerman made her second coast-to-coast effort from a steal for a 13-0 advantage.
Dayton’s first points came after a seven-minute drought, junior Samantha Cleland scoring in the middle.
Grosz went 1-for-2 at the stripe for the final point of the opening period, Spring Creek leading 14-2 after the first quarter.
To open the second, Grosz collected a weak-side rebound and completed a three-point play with a free throw.
Senior Shaylynn Yaunick was given way too much air, had time to pump fake, reset and hammer a three from the left corner – opening a 20-2 lead.
She then dished an assist to Grosz, who knocked down a midrange jumper.
Junior Elizabeth Canning grabbed an aired three for a stick-back on the baseline for a 24-2 advantage.
From a Dayton turnover, junior Ryley Ricks pushed the ball down the floor and kicked ahead to junior Cheyenne Cleveland – who was fouled – sinking two free throws.
Cleveland booked the next bucket on a transition assist from sophomore Kylee Dimick.
The Lady Dust Devils’ second field goal and first of the second quarter was also scored by Cleland, who made a nice baseline drive on the left side for a strong finish with 1:45 remaining in the half.
With 28.7 ticks on the clock, senior Aleea McGill-Howe was fouled after a steal by Cleland – the freebies true – making the score 28-6 at the break.
The first bucket of the second half went for an And-1 plus the free throw by Caitlyn Dimick, followed by a steal and layup by Yadeskie for a 33-6 lead.
Grosz grabbed her own miss and was fouled, hitting 1-for-2 at the line on consecutive trips – giving her double figures.
Ackerman scored on the break from a pass by Ricks, opening a 37-6 lead.
She then took a turnover the distance herself, opening a 33-point advantage.
After three quarters, the Lady Spartans were one field goal away from turning the game into a running clock.
The fourth quarter opened with a 1-for-2 stint at the line by Yadeskie, who enforced the mercy rule with a layup on the break with 5:40 remaining in the game.
Yaunick followed with a steal and finish of her own on the left side, Ackerman hitting the front end of her trip to the stripe.
Walz knocked down a baseline jumper for a 47-6 lead.
Cleland made a free throw for the Lady Dust Devils, but Walz scored by running the heart of the floor on the other end.
The final nail was driven by a bucket on the right block by Cleveland for the Lady Spartans.
Spring Creek locked up the No. 2 seed of the Division 3A North regional tournament and improved to 14-3 in league play with a 51-7 victory, sending Dayton to 2-15 in league.
The Lady Spartans were balanced, despite only one player reaching double figures – led by 10 points from Grosz.
Yadeskie and Ackerman each finished with nine points, Cleveland following with six points.
Caitlyn Dimick, Yaunick and Walz scored five points apiece.
Canning’s deuce rounded out the offense for the Lady Spartans.
For Dayton, just two players found the scorebook – Cleland leading the way with five points and McGill-Howe adding two free throws.
Up Next
The Lady Spartans will close the regular season against South Tahoe (6-10 in league) at 3 p.m. Tuesday, in Spring Creek.
