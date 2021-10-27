 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Lady Spartans clutch in 5-set victory

Rilee Richardson

Spring Creek's Rilee Richardson (2) rises for a hit against Lowry on Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2021, in Winnemucca. The Lady Spartans came away with a clutch five-set victory over the Lady Buckaroos and can control their destiny in the regular-season finale, hosting Fallon at 6 p.m. Thursday, in Spring Creek.

 Tony Erquiaga, Winnemucca Publishing

WINNEMUCCA — Had to have it, got it done.

The Spring Creek volleyball team — in what was essentially a must-win match — came away with a hard-fought, five-set victory Tuesday on the road.

Against Lowry, the Lady Spartans won the first set in extra points, made a major comeback in the second for a five-point win and — after dropping the third and fourth frame in tight battles — claimed the race to 15 in the do-or-die fifth.

In the first set, Spring Creek hung tough for a 29-25 win in a frame that saw six extra points.

The Lady Spartans fell behind 18-11 in the second game but closed the frame on a 14-2 streak for an unlikely, gritty comeback victory.

To their credit, the Lady Buckaroos staved off elimination twice.

Rather than going in the dumps, Lowry rebounded and bounced back with consecutive close wins — taking the high side of 25-23 dogfights in both the third and fourth sets.

Also to Spring Creek’s credit, the Lady Spartans turned the tides in the fifth frame — overcoming back-to-back losses with a four-point win — ending the match with a 15-11 win.

Junior Rylee Keim led Spring Creek with 23 kills and three blocks, adding 17 digs defensively.

People are also reading…

Fellow junior Jenna Windous ranked second on the roster with 13 putaways and also made 17 digs.

Behind Keim’s three aces, the Lady Spartans also gained two aces from seniors Janeigha Stutesman and Rilee Richardson and another by junior Brynly Stewart — who made a team-high 31 digs.

Senior setter Cammie Thompson dished 34 of Spring Creek’s 47 assists and came up with 23 digs of her own.

Senior Megan Duncan blocked a team-best two shots, sophomore Brianna Dimick making Spring Creek’s other rejection.

Stutesman finished with 12 digs.

Up Next

The Lady Spartans (5-4 in league) climbed to third place in the Division 3A North-East and can seal a position in the 3A North regional tournament in their season finale and senior-night contest, hosting Fallon at 6 p.m. Thursday, in Spring Creek.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
1

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Indians destroy Spartans

Indians destroy Spartans

After a scoreless first quarter, the Indians hung 28 points on the board in the second — continuing their dominance throughout — adding 20 points after the break and cruising to a 49-0 victory, the No. 1 seed of the Division 3A North-East and a first-round bye for the playoffs.

Lady Indians sweep Lady Spartans, 3-0

Lady Indians sweep Lady Spartans, 3-0

Elko threw the numbers out the window Tuesday, sweeping the Lady Spartans on their home floor in three straight sets — none of which were closer than six points and the last was by double digits.

Lady Spartans lock down league title

Lady Spartans lock down league title

The Lady Spartans are now — pending upcoming COVID testing — guaranteed a berth in the Division 3A North semifinal round of the regional tournament, earning a first-round bye and needing just one victory at said tourney for a trip to state.

Spring Creek girls smash Fernley, Dayton

Spring Creek girls smash Fernley, Dayton

The Lady Spartans (6-0-1 in league) will host the Lady Indians (6-1 in league) at 3:45 p.m. Tuesday, in Spring Creek, needing a win or at least a tie to remain in first place in the 3A North-East standings.

Spring Creek sweeps Wells Invitational, JV Championships

Spring Creek sweeps Wells Invitational, JV Championships

On Oct. 15, the Spartan boys won the Wells Invitational — no schools posting a team score in the girls race — and Spring Creek claimed both the boys and the girls victories on Thursday, Oct. 21, hosting the Northeastern Nevada JV Championships.

Watch Now: Related Video

Ex-Patriots safety Patrick Chung arrested for domestic violence

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News