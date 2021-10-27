Lady Spartans clutch in 5-set victory

WINNEMUCCA — Had to have it, got it done.

The Spring Creek volleyball team — in what was essentially a must-win match — came away with a hard-fought, five-set victory Tuesday on the road.

Against Lowry, the Lady Spartans won the first set in extra points, made a major comeback in the second for a five-point win and — after dropping the third and fourth frame in tight battles — claimed the race to 15 in the do-or-die fifth.

In the first set, Spring Creek hung tough for a 29-25 win in a frame that saw six extra points.

The Lady Spartans fell behind 18-11 in the second game but closed the frame on a 14-2 streak for an unlikely, gritty comeback victory.

To their credit, the Lady Buckaroos staved off elimination twice.

Rather than going in the dumps, Lowry rebounded and bounced back with consecutive close wins — taking the high side of 25-23 dogfights in both the third and fourth sets.

Also to Spring Creek’s credit, the Lady Spartans turned the tides in the fifth frame — overcoming back-to-back losses with a four-point win — ending the match with a 15-11 win.

Junior Rylee Keim led Spring Creek with 23 kills and three blocks, adding 17 digs defensively.

Fellow junior Jenna Windous ranked second on the roster with 13 putaways and also made 17 digs.

Behind Keim’s three aces, the Lady Spartans also gained two aces from seniors Janeigha Stutesman and Rilee Richardson and another by junior Brynly Stewart — who made a team-high 31 digs.

Senior setter Cammie Thompson dished 34 of Spring Creek’s 47 assists and came up with 23 digs of her own.

Senior Megan Duncan blocked a team-best two shots, sophomore Brianna Dimick making Spring Creek’s other rejection.

Stutesman finished with 12 digs.

Up Next

The Lady Spartans (5-4 in league) climbed to third place in the Division 3A North-East and can seal a position in the 3A North regional tournament in their season finale and senior-night contest, hosting Fallon at 6 p.m. Thursday, in Spring Creek.

