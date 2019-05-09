ELKO – The ballgame between the No. 3 Fallon and No. 6 Spring Creek softball teams came down to two innings, the first and the last.
In a 12-1 loss, the Lady Spartans allowed six runs in each of the first and sixth frames – Spring Creek playing the Lady Greenwave to a 1-0 advantage in the second, third, fourth and fifth innings.
In the bottom of the first, Fallon junior Aspen Mori led off with a base knock to short.
She stole second base and scored on a one-out fly ball to right field by senior Lorynn Fagg.
Sophomore Savanha Manha followed with an infield single that fell in front of the shortstop, and Fagg scored for a 2-0 lead on an RBI single from junior Ashley Agaman.
An error allowed sophomore Shaylee Fagg to reach base, but the second out was recorded on the second punchout from junior pitcher Shawnee Walters-Haas.
An error at short gave the green light to Manha to roll home for a 3-0 lead.
Fallon went up 5-0 on a two-RBI double to right by freshman Shaylee Coldwell, and the frame continued with a walk to Mori – Fallon back to the top of the lineup.
Sophomore Mackenzie Fish darted home on a passed ball – opening a 6-0 advantage.
The only baserunner for the Lady Spartans in the top of the second was freshman Taya Grasmick, who was hit by a pitch.
Agaman struck out the side.
Manha was the only runner for the Lady Wave in the home half, reaching on an error at third base.
In the top of the third, Spring Creek senior Allie Thompson nearly went for a deep fly – nailing a two-out double off the fence in right-center field.
Freshman Janeigha Stutesman drew a walk, but a big strikeout by Agaman ended the threat.
Fish went for a one-out double for Fallon in the bottom of the third, but the frame was shut down by a strikeout by Walters-Haas and a groundout to Grasmick at third base.
Senior Tatum York gave the Lady Spartans a one-out base knock to second in the top of the fourth, and Grasmick reached on a two-out error at second.
A double to left field by junior Patience Swafford drove in freshman Nyha Harris for the Lady Spartans’ lone run, but the frame ended on the base paths – Manha firing to senior Rylee Buckmaster at third for the third out.
Fallon mustered only a single by Fagg in the home half, the frame ending with a strikeout from Walters-Haas and a fly out in foul ground behind first base with a running snag by Moon from her position at second.
In the top of the fifth, Stutesman drew a two-out walk but was stranded by a groundout back to the mound – Agaman making a glove-side grab and slipping to first.
Fish sent a two-out double to right field for Fallon in the bottom half, but she was left on base with a groundball to Stutesman at first.
Spring Creek went down one-two-three in the top of the sixth.
In the home half, the Lady Greenwave punched through after four-consecutive frame of scoreless ball.
Mori led off with a single to third base, advancing to second on an error.
She scored on a double to right field by Buckmaster, and Lorynn Fagg followed with a walk.
Fallon grabbed an 8-1 lead on an RBI single by Manha to center field, and Agaman tagged a two-run double off the fence in left-center – crossing Lorynn Fagg and Manha for a 10-1 advantage.
Runners were placed on the corners when a fielder’s choice did not record an out.
The first out was notched by a K from Walters-Haas, but the Lady Wave walked it off on the next at-bat.
Fish ripped a double to left, junior Bella Jones and Shaylee Fagg stamping the game clinchers.
Fallon started and finished hot – plating six runs in the first and six more in the sixth – walking off with a 12-1 victory.
Up Next
The Lady Spartans will face Dayton in an elimination ballgame at 11:30 a.m. Friday, at Newton Field.
