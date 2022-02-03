 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Lady Spartans continue home stand

Roxanne Keim

Spring Creek's Roxanne Keim, right, puts up a shot over Elko's Johanna Rivera on Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022, in Spring Creek.

 Anthony Mori

SPRING CREEK — On Friday night, the Spring Creek girls basketball team will play its fourth-consecutive home game — the Lady Spartans playing in front of the home fans for the fifth straight on Saturday.

Following a 52-37 victory over Tuesday, the home stand will continue with a 6 p.m. Friday tip against Sparks.

The Lady Spartans enter the contest with a 17-3 overall record and a 6-2 mark in league play of the Division 3A North-East, the Lady Railroaders opening the season with a 1-14 overall record and going winless at 0-7 in the 3A North-West.

Sparks does not have a double-digit scorer on the roster, led by 5.8 points per game from senior Kayla Flores.

Senior Sandra Cabada Herrera scores 3.4 points, junior Elyza Gonzalez notches 2.4 points and junior Fernanda Torres tallies 2.3 points per contest.

Senior Samantha Nelson puts in 1.9 points, and senior Arlene Guerrero Morales drops one point on average.

For the Lady Spartans, senior Shyann Lamb leads the team at 12.5 points per contest — fourth in the league in scoring — adding 4.2 rebounds, 2.9 steals and 2.3 assists.

She ranks fourth in the conference in assists and sixth in takeaways.

Senior Payge Walz scores in double figures at 10.4 points — seventh in the conference — and notches 4.8 rebounds (tied for 10th), 1.7 swipes and 1.4 dimes.

Through 12 games, junior Avery Beatty averaged 7.8 points, 4.8 boards, 3.2 steals and 2.8 assists before potentially ending her season with a hand injury.

By average, she ranks second in the league in assists and is tied for fourth in steals.

In the post, junior Ella Buzzetti averages five points, 6.7 rebounds and 1.5 steals — placing fourth in the conference in boards.

Fellow junior Rylee Keim has turned in 4.5 points, 6.6 boards and 1.4 takeaways — currently fifth in the league rebounds behind Buzzetti.

At guard, junior Brynly Stewart has averaged 3.4 points, 1.9 rebounds and 1.1 steals — senior Riley Moon notching 2.6 points, 3.2 boards and a swipe.

Junior guard Taylor Brunson has tallied 2.5 points and 1.7 boards per contest, freshman post Roxanne Keim emerging with 1.8 points 3.7 rebounds and 1.1 steals per game.

Junior post Mia Grosz has averaged one point and 1.8 rebounds.

Game Time

The Lady Spartans (17-3 overall, 6-2 in 3A North-East) will host the Lady Railroaders (1-14 overall, 0-7 in 3A North-West) at 6 p.m. Friday, in Spring Creek.

Spring Creek will close its five-game home stand with a 1 p.m. Saturday tip against Truckee (8-10 overall, 5-5 in 3A North-West).

