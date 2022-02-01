Lady Spartans control Elko with ease

SPRING CREEK — The second meeting between the Spring Creek and Elko girls basketball teams provided the same end result, but the contest was not much of a contest at all really.

The Lady Spartans’ mission was clear; be aggressive, be strong and dominate the opponent — owning both ends of the floor Tuesday in a 52-37 victory.

The game started with some solid defense by both clubs.

Near the two-minute mark, Elko found the board with an inbound pass from junior Peyton Jacaway to junior Aurora Eklund for a layup.

On the other side, the Lady Spartans gained their first bucket on a second-chance follow by senior Shyann Lamb — who grabbed her own miss for a put-back.

After empty trips for both squads on multiple possessions, Spring Creek gained four on one time down the floor.

Lamb was fouled and made 1-of-2 free throws, but the Lady Spartans kept the ball alive — junior Rylee Keim kicking out of the post and the rock finding senior Payge Walz for a three and a 6-2 lead.

Past the midway point, Eklund was fouled on a drive and stuck both shots at the line.

Walz faked a shot from the corner and drove baseline for a runner and her second bucket.

On the other side, Jacaway was aggressive at the elbow and drove to the right side of the lane for a finish.

Walz scored on an inbound pass for a 10-6 lead, but junior Alysia Madigan splashed a pair of free throws for the Lady Indians.

Following a missed three by Elko, Spring Creek grabbed the board and ran the floor — Walz passing to the right corner for a triple by junior Taylor Brunson.

The Lady Spartans’ length created havoc, notching multiple rejections by Keim and Walz.

Freshman Roxanne Keim opened a seven-point lead with a pair of pure freebies, opening a 15-8 advantage at the end of the first quarter.

The Lady Indians never got back defensively, and Walz crossed a dime to Roxanne Keim for an And-1.

Once again, Spring Creek pushed the pace — drawing another foul, Elko’s eighth — and Lamb buried both attempts.

Walz dribbled down the right side of the floor and dropped a dime to Lamb on the opposite block for a deuce.

Entering from the bench, junior Carly Nielsen stepped up for Elko and made a clean steal and rolled to the rim — making 1-of-2 free throws — making the score 21-9.

Rylee Keim scored from an inbound pass by Lamb, but Jacaway — who set the majority of the frame with three fouls — hit a three for the Lady Indians.

The Lady Spartans found a bucket on the right block by junior Ella Buzzetti, and Walz scored easily in transition on a pass by Lamb — who then dimed to Rylee Keim for a deuce through a foul.

Elko’s offense was dead silent; created by lack of motion, too much ball handling, missed shots and turnovers.

The drought was stopped by a three from Jacaway on the left wing, dropping a bank from distance.

Roxanne Keim gave Spring Creek a double-up lead at 30-15 with a free throw, but Jacaway made another strong drive to the right side for a layup.

Sophomore Shaylen Garity was fouled in the middle and hit 1-of-2 freebies for the Lady Indians, but the Lady Spartans absolutely controlled the backboards — Walz finishing after the third or fourth offensive rebound.

At the half, Spring Creek was on top by 14 with the score at 32-18.

The second half started well for the Lady Spartans, not well for the Lady Indians.

Walz put the ball on the deck and made a short jumper in the middle, Buzzetti finding a gimme on the left block from a long dish by Lamb.

Elko scored with a baseline drive by Eklund, who passed to junior Johanna Rivera for a bank.

But, Spring Creek earned a trip to the stripe and erased the deuce two free throws from Buzzetti.

Jacaway stroked her third triple after a poke by Eklund and an assist from Madigan, but the Lady Spartans — Rylee Keim, Roxanne Keim and Walz — continued to block shots.

Offensively, Spring Creek scored easily — the Lady Indians losing Rylee Keim and junior Brynly Stewart — passing the ball beautifully.

Elko took a timeout down 42-23 with 3:05 remaining in the third.

From the reset, the Lady Indians were finally aggressive — Eklund forcing the issue and earning a foul.

She made both shots, and Madigan then drew another foul — making 1-of-2 shots — but Roxanne Keim yanked down and offensive board and finished through an Elko foul.

Junior Bryleigh Cervantes made a nice pump fake and a runner off the glass, but Spring Creek scored the final bucket of the frame — senior Riley Moon dropping an assist to Walz for a jump hook from the right side with a kiss off the window.

The Lady Spartans increased their lead to 18 at 46-28 entering the fourth.

Elko scored after a wild possession with bodies flying everywhere, Jacaway saving an air-ball three to Cervantes for a deuce.

Despite still struggling to score, the Lady Indians started to play better defensive — drawing charges and forcing travels.

Eklund grabbed her own miss and buried the follow from the middle of the paint, but Buzzetti worked free with solid footwork in the key and scored through a foul — completing the three-point play at the line.

Elko junior Alysia Carr made a steal and drove the floor for a layup on the left side — pulling the Lady Indians to within 15 at 49-34 — and Jacaway railed a three, but time was a factor for the Lady Indians with 1:21 on the clock.

Lamb was fouled in the double-bonus and buried both attempts at the line, and the Lady Spartans effectively played keep-away for 30 seconds.

With 30 ticks remaining, Brunson was hacked and made 1-of-2 freebies.

The Lady Indians fouled down by 15 with 2.4 seconds remaining, but the free throws missed.

Spring Creek swept the season series with Elko, following a 47-37 victory over the Lady Indians, on Jan. 11, at Centennial Gymnasium, with a 52-37 home win.

In defeat, Jacaway scored a game-high 16 points before fouling out in the fourth.

The Lady Spartans were paced by 15 points from Walz — who scored 11 in the first half — and nine points apiece from Lamb and Buzzetti.

Eklund finished with eight points for the Lady Indians, whose offense was capped with four points from Cervantes, three by Madigan, two each for Rivera and Carr and one apiece from Nielsen and Garity.

For Spring Creek, Roxanne Keim added seven points, Rylee Keim closed with six, Brunson tallied four and Stewart rounded out the offense with a deuce.

ELKO — 8 — 10 — 10 — 9 — 37 Total

SPRING CREEK — 15 — 17 — 14 — 6 — 52 Total

Up Next

The Lady Spartans (16-3 overall, 6-2 in league) will host Sparks at 6 p.m. Friday and Truckee at 1 p.m. Saturday, in Spring Creek.

Elko (9-5 overall, 4-3 in league) will take on Truckee at 6 p.m. Friday and Sparks at 1 p.m. Saturday, at Centennial Gymnasium.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.