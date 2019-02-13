SPRING CREEK – Following only their third loss in league play – a 48-47 defeat Friday to Truckee on a last-second turnover – the Lady Spartans got back in the win column in their next game.
On Saturday, Spring Creek improved to 13-3 in league play with a 30-point, 51-21 victory against North Valleys.
The Lady Spartans allowed just one point in the first quarter and scored 14 of their own.
In the second period, Spring Creek outscored the Lady Panthers 15-8.
At the break, the Lady Spartans led by 20 points at 29-9.
The dominance continued in the third quarter – Spring Creek making a 12-5 run – taking a 41-14 lead into the fourth quarter.
Down the stretch, the Lady Spartans outscored North Valleys 10-7.
At the final buzzer, Spring Creek rolled to a 51-21 victory.
Senior Alayna Grosz scored a team-high 13 points, grabbed seven rebounds (five offensive), blocked a team-best two shots and made two steals for the Lady Spartans.
She was joined in double digits by 11 points from senior Caitlyn Dimick, who led Spring Creek with eight rebounds.
Senior point guard Jasmine Yadeskie and junior Cheyenne Cleveland each scored six points.
Yadeskie finished with four rebounds and a team-high three assists, while Cleveland grabbed four boards and blocked a shot.
Sophomore Kylee Dimick added five points, four rebounds and two steals.
The scoring was capped by two-points apiece for juniors Ryley Ricks and Elizabeth Canning, freshman Payge Walz, sophomore Chelsea Ackerman and senior Shaylynn Yaunick.
Yaunick and Ricks led Spring Creek’s defense with three steals each, Ackerman pulled down four rebounds, Canning made three rebounds, a steal and a block – Walz finishing with two steals.
Spring Creek improved to 13-3 in the Division 3A North, the Lady Panthers falling to 4-13 in league play.
Up Next
The Lady Spartans have a one-game lead over Lowry (12-4 in league) for the No. 2 seed and a first-round bye and will close the season at home, taking on Dayton (2-14 in league) at 6 p.m. Friday and South Tahoe (6-10 in league) at 1 p.m. Saturday, in Spring Creek.
