SPARKS – Following a nail-biting win by a final score of 49-46 Friday against Fernley, the Spring Creek girls basketball sailed on smooth seas Saturday.
The only waves were made by the Lady Spartans, cruising to a 59-17 victory against the Lady Railroaders, in Sparks.
The tone was set early, the opening tip serving as the beginning of the end.
Spring Creek outscored Sparks 18-6 in the first quarter and exploded for a frame-high 22 points in the second period – limiting the Lady Railroaders to seven.
At the break, the Lady Spartans were up 27 with the score at 40-13.
In the third quarter, things went from bad to worse for Sparks – Spring Creek falling to nine points but the Lady Railroaders going scoreless.
The advantage reached 36 points, enforcing the running clock.
With the score at 49-13 entering the fourth quarter, the Lady Spartans sealed the deal with a 10-4 run to close the contest.
Spring Creek improved to 10-1 in the Division 3A North and solidified its No. 2 ranking in the league standings with a 59-17 win over the winless Lady Railroaders.
Three players scored in double figures for the Lady Spartans, led by 13 points from sophomore Kylee Dimick – who also topped the roster with six rebounds.
Her older sister, senior Caitlyn Dimick, also scored in double digits and finished with 12 points, a team-high four steals and three boards.
Senior Jasmine Yadeskie scored 10 points, grabbed four rebounds, made three steals and dished two assists.
The Lady Spartans nearly had five players in double figures, senior Alayna Grosz and freshman Payge Walz coming up a bucket short, each finishing with eight points.
Grosz collected three rebounds and made a steal, Walz dishing two assists and reeling in two boards.
Junior Cheyenne Cleveland scored four points, yanked down three boards and blocked a shot.
The roster was capped by two-points apiece from sophomore Chelsea Ackerman and junior Ryley Ricks – Ricks making four boards, a steal and an assist – Ackerman coming away with two takeaways.
The Lady Spartans passed the ball extremely well in the victory, tallying 11 assists on 23-made field goals, nearly half of Spring Creek’s buckets coming from a teammate.
Spring Creek was on fire from the free-throw line, shooting 13-for-15 at the stripe.
Up Next
Spring Creek will play its final road games of the season, embarking on its toughest two-game slate of the season.
The Lady Spartans will face Lowry (9-2 in league) at 6 p.m. Friday, in Winnemucca, currently holding the head-to-head advantage with a 61-59 victory over the Lady Buckaroos in a contest that came down to a pair of game-clinching free throws by Yadeskie with two ticks on the clock on Dec. 21, 2018, in Spring Creek.
Spring Creek will close the trip with a 1 p.m. Saturday tipoff in Fallon, serving as a rematch of the closest game the two-time defending state champion has played all season, the Lady Greenwave (12-0 in league) edging the Lady Spartans 52-45 the first-time around on Dec. 22, 2018, in Spring Creek.
