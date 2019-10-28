FALLON — Despite a close tally on the scoreboard, the Spring Creek girls soccer team played like it needed to in order to preserve its position in the regional standings.
With a 1-0 victory Thursday in Fallon, the Lady Spartans improved to 8-5-4 in the Division 3A North — currently ranking third in the league with 28 points.
North Tahoe is a point behind with 27, the Lady Lakers entering their season finale with a 7-4-6 record.
While the win came by one goal against the Lady Greenwave, Spring Creek head coach Kami Crowe said her team dominated the contest.
“We had beautiful possession and passing, but we couldn’t finish,” she said.
The one shot that found home came off the foot of senior Kattalin Lopategui, who beat the Fallon keeper in a one-on-one situation in the 18th minute.
She extended her scoring streak to three games, booking a goal in four of her last five games since returning from an injury on Oct. 12.
The Lady Spartans fired 19 shots in the match, limiting Fallon to just two on-goal attempts.
“I bet Betsy (Fellows) only touched the ball four or five times the entire game,” Crowe said.
Spring Creek nearly scored two goals, Crowe saying Lydia Binger “had a gorgeous free kick from about 15 yards behind midfield on our defensive half, and the goalie tipped it over the crossbar.”
The Lady Spartans also dominated the number of attempts from the flags, booting 10 corner kicks to Fallon’s four tries from the corners.
Up Next
The Lady Spartans will wrap up the regular season in a rivalry match, playing the Lady Indians (6-5-5 in league prior to Tuesday’s road match at Lowry) at 4 p.m. Friday, at Adobe Middle School.
