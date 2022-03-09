Lady Spartans dominate Lady Panthers

ALAMO — In its first action of the year, the Spring Creek softball team experienced a successful start.

While the games were not in a typical doubleheader format, the Lady Spartans easily won both of their contests — one each on back-to-back days — defeating Pahranagat Valley by scores of 12-4 and 13-5.

Game One

On Friday, Spring Creek led 4-0 through three innings and shut the door with an eight-run away half in the fourth — rolling to a 12-4 victory.

Sophomore Chloe Patzer hit 2-for-3 and scored a run, while junior Abi MacDiarmid also notched multiple knocks and finished 2-for-4 with two runs scored.

Freshman Ashlynn Sorenson posted a team-high three RBIs — batting 1-for-4 with a triple and scoring once — and senior Riley Moon went 1-for-3 and scored twice.

The hits for the Lady Spartans were capped with a 1-for-4 day at the dish with a run scored for freshman Alyson Clarke.

Spring Creek used its aggressiveness and Pahranagat Valley’s lack of defense to full advantage, stealing a ridiculous 14 bases.

Clarke swiped three bases, Moon, Patzer, junior Brynly Stewart and MacDiarmid stole two bags each and senior Nyha Harris, junior Kylie Harris and freshman Hannah Montoya finished with a steal apiece.

Without hits, Nyha Harris scored twice and Stewart notched two runs — Montoya driving in a run and scoring one of her own.

In the circle, Clarke allowed four runs — only one earned — on eight hits with nine strikeouts and no walks across five innings.

SPRING CREEK — 121 80 — (12)74

PAHRANAGAT VALLEY — 000 31 — 485

Game Two

On Saturday, the Lady Spartans opened a 9-1 lead and Alamo cut the deficit to four at 9-5 — Spring Creek sealing the outcome with a four-run fifth for a 13-5 victory.

MacDiarmid went 3-for-4 with a double and a triple, drove in two runs and scored another.

Sorensen paced Spring Creek with three RBI — hitting 2-for-4 with a double and a triple — and scored a run.

Moon was 2-for-3 with a double, two RBI and a run scored — Nyha Harris scoring a team-high three runs and batting 2-for-3 with an RBI.

Patzer went 2-for-3 and scored twice, and Kylie Harris finished 2-for-3 with a run scored.

Montoya’s lone hit was a big one — going for a home run — driving in herself and closing 1-for-4.

Clarke finished 1-for-1 with a run scored and picked up the win in the circle, giving up two runs and three hits with two Ks and a pair of walks across 2-1/3 innings.

In 2-2/3 innings, Patzer allowed three runs — two earned — on four hits with four walks.

Spring Creek stole five bases, led by two steals from Stewart and one apiece by Kylie Harris, Nyha Harris and junior Jasmine Mullins.

Without a hit, Stewart and Mullins scored one run each.

SPRING CREEK — 423 04 — (13)(15)0

PAHRANGAT VALLEY — 012 20 — 573

Up Next

The Lady Spartans (2-0 overall) will open their 3A North slate with a pair of East-West crossover ballgames at 3 p.m. Friday versus Hug and 11 a.m. Saturday against North Valleys, in Reno.

