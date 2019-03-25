FERNLEY – Despite the lopsided score of 14-7, the Spring Creek softball team had some positive signs in Friday’s loss in Fernley – Saturday’s doubleheader postponed due to field conditions.
One, the Lady Spartans went the distance – avoiding a mercy-rule defeat to one of the best, if not the best, teams in the state.
Two, Spring Creek rallied.
After allowing six runs in the top of the first and three more in each of the second and third innings, the Lady Spartans turned a 12-1 deficit into tallies of 12-4 and 13-7.
Spring Creek plated its first run in the top of the second inning and added three runs in both the fifth and sixth innings.
Junior Ashton Moon led the Lady Spartans with two RBIs, batting 1-for-3 with a double.
Spring Creek finished with a trio of 1-for-2 efforts at the dish by junior Hailey Watson, senior Tatum York and junior Patience Swafford – each driving in a run.
Swafford led the Spartans with two runs scored.
Sophomore Jaycee Freyensee’s only hit was a big one, blasting a home run – her third in three games – finishing 1-for-3.
Freshman Janeigha Stutesman notched the Lady Spartans’ other RBI and hit 1-for-4.
Fernley did damage with deep hits – half of the Lady Vaqueros’ 16 knocks going for extra bases – tagging four doubles, two triples and two homers.
Senior McKenna Montgomery went 2-for-5 with a double and a dinger, driving in a game-high four runs, scoring one of her own.
In the circle, she allowed seven runs (two earned) on seven hits over seven innings for the complete-game win, punching out a remarkable 15 batters and walking four.
Junior Colby Johnson closed 3-for-5 with a pair of triples and three RBIs with two runs scored.
Aschlynn Roemer’s lone knock (1-for-3) came one a two-run bomb over the outfield fence, and junior Katelyn Bunyard batted 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI with a run scored.
Junior stud Reese Jones went a perfect 2-for-2 with a double and scored a game-high three times.
Senior Macie Kirk continued the extra-bases charge, hammering a double in a 2-for-3 day at the dish – driving in a run and scoring two of her own.
Both team were aggressive on the bases, Fernley stealing four times – one each by Kirk, senior Skylar Gothan, Jones and Bunyard – and the Lady Spartans swiped three bags, one apiece for Watson, Moon and senior Allie Thompson.
As has been the case with a young team, the Lady Spartans hurt themselves with errors – committing 10 in the contest – Fernley making four fielding miscues.
Spring Creek junior pitcher Shawnee Walters-Haas allowed 14 runs on 16 hits over seven innings.
SPRING CREEK – 010 033 0 – 77(10)
FERNLEY – 633 011 X – (14)(16)4
Doubleheader
The Lady Spartans are expected to make up the doubleheader on April 11, in Fernley.
