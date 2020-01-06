Lady Spartans drop a pair of nail-biters

WINNEMUCCA — Despite back-to-back losses, the Spring Creek girls basketball team can take solace from major contributions from a host of young call-ups during their two-game road trip.
On Friday, the Lady Spartans came up two points short in a 42-40 battle against the defending state champions, the Lady Greenwave, in Fallon.
Spring Creek — after falling behind by double digits — made numerous comeback attempts and closed the gap to three points with less than 10 seconds on the clock, ultimately losing 47-42 on Saturday to Lowry, in Winnemucca.
Versus Fallon
The first half of the game Friday night in Fallon was a low-scoring, defensive struggle.
Spring Creek trailed 8-7 after the first quarter but made a 13-8 run in the second period for a 20-16 lead at the break.
Essentially, the game boiled down to the third — albeit another close skirmish — and narrow advantage in the fourth.
The Lady Greenwave edged the Lady Spartans 14-10 in the third and tied the contest.
Entering the fourth, the score was 30-all, the game boiling down to an eight-minute affair.
Down the stretch, Fallon found the high side of a 12-10 frame and sneaked away with a 42-40 win.
Fallon junior Madi Whitaker scored a game-high 15 points and splashed three 3s, all coming in the second half.
She was followed by 12 points from senior Makenzee Moretto, giving the Lady Greenwave a pair of double-digit scorers.
Like Fallon, Spring Creek also posted two double-digit scorers — sophomore Payge Walz (one triple) and junior Kylee Dimick scoring 12 points apiece.
Freshman Taylor Brunson played big in her first varsity contest, nearing double figures with eight points.
Fellow freshman Ella Buzzetti finished with five points, and senior Amanda Goicoechea capped the scoring with three points for the Lady Spartans.
For Fallon, senior Karlee Hitchcock scored five points, junior Shaylee Fagg notched three points on a triple — sophomore Shaylee Coldwell, senior Kinsli Rogne and junior Addison Sandberg scoring two points each.
The Lady Greenwave’s offense was finished by a free throw from junior Sam Frost.
SPRING CREEK — 7 — 13 — 10 — 10 — 40 Total
FALLON — 8 — 8 — 14 — 12 — 42 Total
Versus Lowry
After losing the game in the second half Friday night, Saturday’s contest came down to the first quarter.
In a 47-42 loss to Lowry, the Lady Buckaroos outscored Spring Creek 14-6 in the opening frame.
The second quarter was closely contested, Spring Creek taking the high side of a 12-11 battle.
At halftime, the Lady Bucks led by seven with the score at 25-18.
The third period provided more give-and-take, teeter-totter action.
Lowry built its lead by a point with an 11-10 edge in the third, extending slightly to an eight-point, 36-28 advantage as the game went to the fourth quarter.
In the final frame, the Lady Spartans made a late run — Walz completing a three-point play the old-fashioned way with an And-1 plus the free throw and drilling a late triple.
With nine seconds remaining, the Lady Spartans trailed by three but Lowry knocked down a clutch pair of free throws and hung on for a 47-42 victory, despite being outscored 14-11 down the stretch.
Walz scored 10 of her 19 points in the fourth quarter, Dimick also notching 19 points for the Lady Spartans — each tying for the game high.
Lowry was paced by 13 points and a pair of threes by sophomore Emily Backus.
Sophomores Hannah Whitted and Jovi Kuskie each neared double figures with nine points for the Lady Bucks.
Balance was key for Lowry, which had eight players score in the contest.
Senior Sierra Maestrejuan added five points, sophomore McKenzie Peterson finished with four, senior Carly Capellen drilled a triple, junior Shanae Smith tallied a deuce and sophomore Emika Viscarra made a free throw.
Spring Creek’s offense was finished by two points apiece from sophomore Hayden Youngblood and Buzzetti.
SPRING CREEK — 6 — 12 — 10 — 14 — 42 Total
LOWRY — 14 — 11 — 11 — 11 — 47 Total
Up Next
The Lady Spartans (6-7 overall, 3-3 in league) will play their first 2020 ballgames at home, tipping off at 6 p.m. Friday versus Truckee (7-2 overall, 2-1 in league), in Spring Creek.
The Lady Wolverines are slated to face the Lady Railroaders on Tuesday, in Sparks.
Spring Creek will close its home stand with a 1 p.m. Saturday game against North Valleys (2-9 overall, 0-4 in league).