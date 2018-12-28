LAS VEGAS – During the Las Vegas Holiday Classic, the Spring Creek girls basketball team fell to 0-3 in the tournament with a pair of losses Friday.
In the morning, the Lady Spartans fell to the Lady Spartans – Cimarron-Memorial’s bunch topping Spring Creek’s squad 61-54.
In the afternoon, Spring Creek lost to West High School, of Anchorage, Alaska, by a final score of 61-48.
Versus Cimarron-Memorial
Entering the fourth quarter, Spring Creek trailed by 10.
“I told them that it was no big deal and that we have been there before,” said head coach Holly Miller.
Spring Creek answered and put together a rally, tying the game at 47-all with four minutes remaining.
However, the rest of the contest played out with a Cimarron-Memorial advantage of 14-7.
“We went dry again and couldn’t bit baskets,” Miller said.
In the end, Spring Creek came up short by a final score of 61-54.
Cimarron-Memorial’s leading scorer at 16.8 points per game, senior Elise Young, went off and dropped a game-best 28 and hit three 3s on Spring Creek.
Her performance was complemented by 18 points from junior guard Yesenia Wesley-Nash, who nailed two triples.
“They have some really good shooters. We gave up seven 3s again, but we didn’t give up layups,” Miller said. “We had a lot of missed layups.”
In defeat, senior Caitlyn Dimick scored a team-high 18 points for Spring Creek.
Senior point guard Jasmine Yadeskie scored all 10 of her points in the fourth quarter.
Sophomore post Kylee Dimick finished with eight points, and freshman Payge Walz – a call-up from the junior varsity team – chipped in six points.
Senior center Alayna Grosz added five, junior Elizabeth Canning sank Spring Creek’s only three, junior Ryley Ricks scored three and senior Delaynee Walz closed out the offense for Spring Creek with a free throw.
Versus West
Friday afternoon’s contest against the Lady Eagles was summed up by a Division-I talent.
Senior Azaria Robinson, the 90th-ranked player in the ESPN HoopGurlz rankings and the 15-ranked post in the nation, proved she’s worthy of her commitment to the University of New Mexico.
The Lady Spartans did not have an answer inside for Robinson who scored a game-high 19 points.
Spring Creek only trailed by six at halftime with the score at 27-21, but every time West needed a bucket – big No. 0 provided one.
“I felt pretty good about how we played. We did a phenomenal job with our help-side defense. We took away their drives and had them frustrated with that,” Miller said. “But she (Robinson) is really good. She’s strong and we just couldn’t stop her. Overall, we had some good improvement with our defense and hung in there, we’re just not finishing layups.”
West rode the performance of their best weapon, Robinson leading the Lady Eagles to a 61-48 over the Lady Spartans.
Yadeskie and Payge Walz led Spring Creek with 11 points apiece, Walz scoring each of her 11 in the fourth quarter.
Kylee Dimick closed with seven points, Delaynee Walz and Grosz followed with six each and sophomore Chelsea Ackerman finished with five.
Caitlyn Dimick capped the scoring for the Lady Spartans with a deuce.
Up Next
Spring Creek will play its final game of the Las Vegas Holiday Classic with at 12:40 p.m. Saturday, Miller expecting the Lady Spartans to face Arbor View.
