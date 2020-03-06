Lady Spartans drop season openers

Versus Moapa Valley

Against Moapa Valley — which fell in its season opener to Elko on Thursday by a final score of 11-8 — either the Lady Spartans or the Lady Pirates were set for their first victory of the year Friday.

In reverse fashion to Thursday’s game, Spring Creek started well but did not finish — Moapa Valley scoring the final five runs of the contest for a 5-2 victory.

After allowing consecutive one-out singles, Walters-Haas got Spring Creek out of the top of the first inning with a strikeout and a flyout to left field.

In the home half, Watson raked a one-out triple to right field and scored on a passed ball for a 1-0 lead.

However, freshman Delaney Graham — after giving up back-to-back one-out walks — avoided further damage with a strikeout for the third out.

In the top of the second, Walters-Haas punched out the side in order for Spring Creek.

Spring Creek’s lead doubled in the bottom of the second, which began with leadoff walks for freshman Kylie Harris and junior Kylie George.

Little sister scored with a rip by big sister, Kylie Harris crossing on a two-run double to center field by sophomore Nyha Harris.