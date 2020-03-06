Lady Spartans drop season openers

MESQUITE — The Spring Creek girls softball team waited too long in its season opener and did not finish well in its second game of the tournament.
On Thursday, the Lady Spartans never scored until the fourth inning and dropped an 8-4 contest to Virgin Valley during the Desert Winds Tournament, in Mesquite.
In the top of the first, Spring Creek retired the Lady Bulldogs in order — senior Shawnee Walters-Haas opening with consecutive strikeouts and forcing a flyout to left field.
Virgin Valley returned the favor in home half, opening with two strikeouts and following with a 4-3 groundout.
With one out, Virgin Valley placed a runner on base with a hit-by-pitch in the top of the second but Walters-Hass ended the frame with her third and fourth punchouts.
The Lady Spartans placed their first runner on base in the bottom of the second with a one-out walk to junior Anessa Chiquete, but Spring Creek fell victim to consecutive Ks by freshman pitcher Riley Price.
The contest played out scoreless through two innings, but the Lady Bulldogs seized control of the contest in the top of the third with a five-run rally with two outs.
Price doesn’t just pitch, she hits as well.
On a 2-1 count, she took the fourth pitch for a long ride over the wall in center field.
Freshman Marli Wakefield and junior Kaysha Heath followed with back-to-back singles, and an error on a line drive resulted in a two-run double for freshman Brooklyn Montoya for a 3-0 lead.
A walk to senior Taylor Ostrowski placed runners on first and second — a passed ball advancing the girls to second and third — and a single to right field by senior Ally Wright opened a 5-0 advantage.
Price sat down Spring Creek one-two-three in the bottom half, striking out the first two batters and snagging a come-backer.
After a one-out single and back-to-back free passes loaded the bases, Virgin Valley grabbed a 6-0 lead when junior Savannah Cannon scored on a passed ball.
Sophomore Janeigha Stutesman recorded the second out with a swinging K, but a crucial error at first base on a groundball cost the Lady Spartans two runs as junior Alayna Felix and Wakefield strolled home for an eight-run cushion.
Senior Hailey Watson reached from the leadoff spot in the bottom of the fourth and scored on a passed ball after Walters-Hass reached first on a dropped-third strike.
Stutesman kept the margin at seven in the top of the fifth — allowing just a single and striking out two — closing the frame with a popup to first base.
In the bottom half, the Lady Spartans made a two-out challenge of their own — sparked by a home run off the bat of Keonua Morales to center field.
Senior Ashton Moon reached with an error on the mound, and Watson ripped a line drive to down the first-base line — the ball misplayed for an error in right field — allowing Moon and Watson to both roll all the way around for an inside-the-park job.
With the deficit trimmed to four, the game ended with a flyout to right field due to the time limit.
Virgin Valley pitching: (W) Price 5 IP 1 H 4 R 1 ER 1 BB 11 K.
Spring Creek pitching: (L) Walters-Haas 3-1/3 IP 5 H 4 R 3 ER, Stutesman 1-2/3 IP 1 H 2 R 0 ER 2 BB 3 K, Patience Swafford 0 IP 1 H 2 R 1 ER 1 BB 0 K.
Virgin Valley batting: Moeai 1-1, Wakefield 1-2 Price 1-2, Montoya 1-3, Cannon 1-3, Wright 1-3, Heath 1-3. 2B: Montoya.
Spring Creek batting: Morales 1-2. HR: Morales.
VIRGIN VALLEY — 005 30 — 8 7 3
SPRING CREEK — 000 13 — 4 1 2
Versus Moapa Valley
Against Moapa Valley — which fell in its season opener to Elko on Thursday by a final score of 11-8 — either the Lady Spartans or the Lady Pirates were set for their first victory of the year Friday.
In reverse fashion to Thursday’s game, Spring Creek started well but did not finish — Moapa Valley scoring the final five runs of the contest for a 5-2 victory.
After allowing consecutive one-out singles, Walters-Haas got Spring Creek out of the top of the first inning with a strikeout and a flyout to left field.
In the home half, Watson raked a one-out triple to right field and scored on a passed ball for a 1-0 lead.
However, freshman Delaney Graham — after giving up back-to-back one-out walks — avoided further damage with a strikeout for the third out.
In the top of the second, Walters-Haas punched out the side in order for Spring Creek.
Spring Creek’s lead doubled in the bottom of the second, which began with leadoff walks for freshman Kylie Harris and junior Kylie George.
Little sister scored with a rip by big sister, Kylie Harris crossing on a two-run double to center field by sophomore Nyha Harris.
George stayed at the third, and the bases were loaded with a walk to Moon — the Lady Spartans unable to take advantage — the paths left full with an infield fly, a strikeout and a fielder’s choice at second base.
Moapa Valley jumped to the front in the top of the third.
Senior Kaitlyn Anderson hit a one-out single, junior Makenzie Staheli reached on an error at second on a fly ball and Sierra Bunker hit an inside-the-park, three-run homer to right field.
With two on and two away, the Lady Spartans limited the damage with a gun from behind the plate by Watson to Kylie Harris at shortstop on an attempted steal.
Spring Creek went down quietly in the top of the third, lining out center field and falling one-two-three on consecutive Ks from Graham.
The Lady Spartans responded in kind in the top of the fourth, Moapa Valley flying out to Swafford in foul ground near first, Walters-Hass tossing a strikeout and fielding a 1-3 groundout.
George led off with a single to short in the home half, but she was stranded with three straight outs — Graham shutting down the frame with another strikeout.
Moapa Valley gained distance in the top of the fifth.
Staheli tagged a one-out double to left field, and sophomore Ellie Cornwall drew a two-out free pass — each scoring for a three-run lead on a two-RBI double through the air by Graham.
All Spring Creek managed was a two-out walk in the bottom of the fifth, ending the contest with a flyout to center field.
After taking a 2-0 lead, the Lady Spartans gave up five-unanswered runs and lost their second game in as many days by a final score of 5-2.
Moapa Valley pitching: (W) Graham 5 IP 3 H 2 R 1 ER 6 BB 8 K.
Spring Creek pitching: (L) Walters-Haas 4 IP 5 H 3 R 2 ER 0 BB 5 K, Stutesman 1 IP 2 H 2 R 2 ER 1 BB 2K.
Moapa Valley batting: Staheli 2-3, Bunker 2-3, Evans 1-3, Anderson 1-3, Graham 1-3. 2B: Staheli, Graham. HR: Bunker.
Spring Creek batting: N. Harris 1-1, George 1-1, Watson 1-3. 2B: N. Harris. 3B: Watson.
MOAPA VALLEY — 003 02 — 5 7 0
SPRING CREEK — 110 00 — 2 3 2
Up Next
The Lady Spartans (0-2) awaited a Friday evening contest, also playing a Saturday ballgame — opponents unknown.