Lady Spartans drop two in Winnemucca

WINNEMUCCA — Despite losing each of its league openers on the road, the Spring Creek softball team gave Lowry a mighty challenge in the first half of the doubleheader.
The Lady Spartans scored six runs across the fourth, fifth and sixth innings — tying the contest — but allowed a four-run bottom half in the sixth and fell by a final score of 10-6.
In the second half of the twin bill, Spring Creek was dominated and dropped a 10-run, mercy-rule loss of 12-2.
Game One
Lowry found the bulk of the success ea, opening a 5-0 lead.
The Lady Bucks scored a run in the bottom of the first and added two runs in both the second and third innings, the defense keeping Spring Creek off the board for three frames.
In the top of the fourth, the Lady Spartans began their comeback with two runs and trimmed the deficit to three at 5-2.
Lowry added a run and went up four in the home half, but Spring Creek came back with another two-run effort in the top of the fifth and cut the margin in half — trailing by two at 6-4.
The Lady Spartans pitched their first clean defensive frame in the bottom of the fifth, and the offense went looking for more in the away half of the sixth.
For the third-consecutive inning, Spring Creek plated a pair of runs — tying the game 6-6.
Seemingly seizing the momentum, Lowry grabbed the mojo back in the bottom of the sixth — posting a clutch four-run spurt.
The Lady Buckaroos kept the Lady Spartans off the board in the top of the seventh and used their late surge for a 10-6 victory.
Spring Creek sophomore Nyha Harris was perfect at the plate and hit 3-for-3 with a double, an RBI and a run scored.
Senior Hailey Watson batted 2-for-4 with a triple and drove in a run, and senior Patience Swafford went 2-for-4 at the dish as well.
With an RBI and a run scored, junior Anessa Chiquete’s lone hit (1-for-4) went for a double.
Sophomore Janeigha Stutesman closed 1-for-4 with a run scored, and senior Shawnee Walters-Haas finished 1-for-4 at the plate.
Senior Ashton Moon scored a team-high two runs, and the offense was capped with a run by freshman Abigail MacDiarmid.
Walters-Haas took the loss in the circle after allowing 10 runs (nine earned) on 13 hits with six strikeouts and two walks over 5-2/3 innings.
SPRING CREEK — 000 222 0 — 6 (10) 2 LOWRY — 122 104 X — (10) (13) 3
Game Two
The Lady Spartans were dominated thoroughly in the second contest, losing 12-2 in five innings.
Spring Creek plated one of its two runs in the top of the first inning, adding their second and final run in the top of the third.
Lowry jumped to a big lead early, plating six runs in the bottom half of the first.
After stemming the tide with scoreless frames in the bottom of the second and third, Spring Creek allowed two runs in the home half of the fourth.
The Lady Buckaroos walked off with a mercy-rule win after a four-run frame in the bottom of the fifth for a 12-2 victory.
Spring Creek fell to 0-2 in the Division 3A North and 1-5 overall.
Watson paced Spring Creek’s offense on a 2-for-3 effort at the dish with a triple, an RBI and a run scored.
Walters-Haas, MacDiarmid and freshman Kylie Harris each went 1-for-2 at the plate — Walters-Haas rounding out the offense with a run.
In the circle, she took the loss — bounced before recording an out in the first inning — allowing four runs on three hits with a walk.
Swafford entered the game and gave up four runs on one hit with five strikeouts against seven walks across 3-1/3 innings.
Stutesman closed the contest and allowed four runs on seven hits with a walk in 1-1/3 innings of work.
SPRING CREEK — 101 00 — 2 5 0
LOWRY — 600 24 — (12) (11) 0