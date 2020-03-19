Lady Spartans drop two in Winnemucca

Lowry added a run and went up four in the home half, but Spring Creek came back with another two-run effort in the top of the fifth and cut the margin in half — trailing by two at 6-4.

The Lady Spartans pitched their first clean defensive frame in the bottom of the fifth, and the offense went looking for more in the away half of the sixth.

For the third-consecutive inning, Spring Creek plated a pair of runs — tying the game 6-6.

Seemingly seizing the momentum, Lowry grabbed the mojo back in the bottom of the sixth — posting a clutch four-run spurt.

The Lady Buckaroos kept the Lady Spartans off the board in the top of the seventh and used their late surge for a 10-6 victory.

Spring Creek sophomore Nyha Harris was perfect at the plate and hit 3-for-3 with a double, an RBI and a run scored.

Senior Hailey Watson batted 2-for-4 with a triple and drove in a run, and senior Patience Swafford went 2-for-4 at the dish as well.

With an RBI and a run scored, junior Anessa Chiquete’s lone hit (1-for-4) went for a double.

Sophomore Janeigha Stutesman closed 1-for-4 with a run scored, and senior Shawnee Walters-Haas finished 1-for-4 at the plate.