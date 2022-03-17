Lady Spartans eager for road victories

SPRING CREEK — When the Spring Creek softball team steps on the diamond for its third set of road games in three weeks, the Lady Spartans have a great chance to knock down two wins — facing a pair of winless clubs.

On Friday, the Lady Spartans will travel to South Tahoe — which is 0-2 on the year, according to MaxPreps.

Spring Creek will close the weekend with an 11 a.m. Saturday start versus Truckee.

Versus South Tahoe

The Lady Vikings were demolished 15-0 by Fernley in four innings, then dropped a heartbreaker by a final score of 21-20 against Dayton in an eight-inning marathon.

South Tahoe has not reported stats on the year.

As for Spring Creek, the Lady Spartans split their first two-game set of 3A North crossover games — blasting Hug 19-0 in five frames but following with a 2-1 loss to North Valleys.

At the plate, the Lady Spartans are paced by matching .625 averages from seniors Janeigha Stutesman and Nyha Harris.

Harris has five hits, two doubles, scored a team-high eight times and driven in four runs.

On five hits, Stutesman has sent one for a double and another for a home run — driving in three runs and scoring three of her own.

Freshman Alyson Clarke is batting .556 with five hits and the extra-base trifecta — a double, triple and a deep shot — with five RBI and four runs scored.

Junior Abigail MacDiarmid has hit .500 and tops the team with eight hits, scoring five runs and driving in four more — thumping a double and tying for the team high with two triples.

Junior Kylie Harris is batting .462, has scored three runs, driven in one and gone for a double.

Sophomore Chloe Patzer has gone .444 at the plate and scored three runs.

Senior Riley Moon is hitting .417 — the seventh batter with a .400-plus average — with two doubles, two RBI and five runs scored.

Freshman Ashlynn Sorenson — despite a .214 average — is tied for the team high with five RBI, sharing the team lead with two triples, ripping a double and scoring three runs.

Spring Creek has done major damage on the bases with 25 steals, junior Brynly Stewart and MacDiarmid notching four steals each.

Kylie Harris, Nyha Harris and Clarke have swiped three bags apiece, the Lady Spartans gaining two steals each from Patzer and Moon.

In the circle, Clarke has posted a pair of wins and a 1.70 ERA — allowing seven runs (three earned) on 14 strikeouts with seven walks across a team-high 12-1/3 innings.

In 4-2/3 innings, Stutesman gave up one-unearned run on two hits with nine Ks against just one walk over four frames.

Patzer has allowed three runs on five hits with seven walks and four punchouts in four innings.

Game Time

The Lady Spartans (3-1 overall) will take on the Lady Vikings (0-2 overall) at 3 p.m. Friday, in South Tahoe, California.

Spring Creek will close out the weekend with an 11 a.m. start time versus the Lady Wolverines (0-6 overall as of Thursday), in Truckee, California.

