Lady Spartans eliminated by Lady Colts in 3 sets

Spring Creek Spartans logo

FALLON — Spring Creek’s appearance in the Division 3A North regional volleyball tournament was a short one.

The Lady Spartans —who played into the third and final berth from the North-East division on the last day of the season — were eliminated from the tourney in a straight-set loss to Wooster in the quarterfinal round on Friday.

The Lady Colts set the tone early, winning the first frame by a score of 25-10.

Spring Creek played competitive sets in the second and third games but were unable to get over the hump, falling by tallies of 25-21 and 25-22.

The Lady Spartans struggled to put away shots, no player on the team mounting double-digit kills.

Freshman Roxanne Keim led Spring Creek with nine kills, followed by six downed shot by both junior sister Rylee Keim and junior Jenna Windous.

Senior Janeigha Stutesman added two putaways, and Spring Creek gained a kill apiece by senior Cammie Thompson, junior Brynly Stewart and junior Ebony Dastrup.

Rylee Keim served up a team-high two aces, and Windous, Stutesman and Stewart added one ace each.

Spring Creek mounted just two blocks as a team, Rylee Keim and sophomore Brianna Dimick swatting one shot apiece.

Thompson led the offense with 18 of the team’s 24 assists, and Windous dished three assists — Rylee Keim, Stewart and Stutesman adding one each.

Defensively, Stewart topped the effort with 22 digs, Rylee Keim made 13 digs, Windous dug up 12 shots and Thompson neared double digits with nine — Stutesman and Roxanne Keim mounting one apiece.

