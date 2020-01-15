Lady Spartans endure Elko’s challenge

SPRING CREEK — A potential swing game in the Division 3A North standings proved to be exactly what Spring Creek’s girls basketball team ordered.
On Wednesday, the Lady Spartans created a tie in the league standings with Elko — beating the Lady Indians in a head-to-head battle that came down to the closing seconds.
Spring Creek opened a large first-half lead and survived a rally by the Lady Indians for a 41-37 victory.
Spring Creek junior Kylee Dimick opened the scoring with an easy deuce in the middle of the lane over a smaller defender.
On the other side, Elko’s first bucket of the ballgame came on a baseline jumper from the left side by freshman Aurora Eklund from a pass by senior Izzy Eklund.
Dimick used her length advantage and ran the floor well, grabbing numerous offensive boards and dropping an And-1 on the right block.
She then was fouled on the left side and cashed a pair of free throws for a 6-2 lead.
The Lady Spartans’ advantage grew to six with a layup by sophomore Payge Walz, Elko then turning the ball over.
The Lady Indians took a timeout with 3:43 on the clock and trailing 8-2.
From the reset, Elko cranked down the defensive clamps and forced a throw-away.
However, the Lady Indians struggled to get on track offensively and gave the ball back on a double dribble.
Dimick was fouled on an inbound pass under the hoop and stuck two freebies, but senior Katie Ross answered for the Lady Indians with a tough turnaround jumper.
After an offensive rebound by senior Cheyenne Cleveland, she kicked out to senior Ryley Ricks for a long two and a 12-4 lead.
Freshman Peyton Jacaway made 1-for-2 at the line to close the first quarter, pulling Elko to within seven.
Jacaway cut the deficit to five with a pair of freebies to open the second quarter, but Ricks was fouled on the other end and traded clean trips to the stripe.
Ricks then stole the ball and was fouled in the backcourt, making 1-of-2 for a 15-7 lead.
Aurora Eklund was fouled on a strong drive and buried the free throws, and Ross scored from a nice feed on the right block.
Dimick scooped up a loose ball after her own miss and drove the right side for a bunny and a 17-11 lead, giving her 10 points in the first half.
Walz penetrated the left side and nailed a short shot on the baseline, opening an eight-point lead.
Freshman Rylee Keim pushed the margin to 10 with a strong pivot and jumper from the left side, Cleveland adding a free throw for an 11-point cushion after being fouled on Elko’s end of the floor.
The names of the game for Spring Creek were defense and rebounding, opening a double-up 22-11 lead by halftime.
Ross opened the second half with a steal and a deuce on the left block, and Aurora Eklund passed up a jumper for an aggressive take between defenders for an And-1.
The Lady Indians looked like a confident, high-energy team after the break — forcing multiple turnovers and a Spring Creek timeout with 6:38 on the clock.
Dimick grabbed a miss and finished inside, Walz reeling in another offensive board for a put-back — answering Elko’s challenge with a punch.
On the other end, junior Olivia Morrell hammered a long two from the right side and Aurora Eklund scored from a steal — the Lady Indians hanging around at 26-19.
Spring Creek moved the ball well, sophomore Shyann Lamb swinging a pass to Walz for a netted jumper.
Izzy Eklund stroked a three from the left wing for Elko and trimmed the deficit to six, but Dimick outran the defense and received a pass for a layup and Walz took a steal the length of the floor for a gimme — giving her 10 points in the game.
Elko clawed back into the margin with two freebies by Aurora Eklund — Walz sinking 1-of-2 for Spring Creek — Jacaway railing two more freebies and bringing the Lady Indians to within seven at 33-26.
Keim grabbed a loose ball on the right block and booked the third quarter with a deuce, giving the Lady Spartans a nine-point lead.
Entering the fourth quarter, Spring Creek opened a 35-26 advantage.
With 6:18 on the clock, Aurora Eklund notched the first points of the fourth with a long two from the right wing.
Jacaway made 1-of-2 at the stripe, and Aurora Eklund drove the length of the court for a layup after a steal by Morrell — pulling the Lady Indians to within four at 35-31 with 4:51 remaining.
Dimick made a steal and finished with her left hand, but Ross worked across the lane and dropped a bank from the right side.
Aurora Eklund went to the line and made 1-for-2, but the teams traded giveaways — Elko losing its chance to cut into the deficit when spacing was tight and players collided.
Dimick made a huge bucket for the Lady Spartans with 2:38 on the clock, her lefty hook opening a 39-34 lead.
Jacaway hit the second of two free throws, and Spring Creek threw the ball away but Elko gave it right back — the Lady Spartans also playing hot potato.
Elko grabbed a defensive board, and Jacaway drove down the gut for a deuce with her left hand — pulling the Lady Indians to within a two at 39-37.
Time was not Elko’s friend, forced to foul with seven seconds remaining but only committed their sixth foul.
With 4.6 on the clock, the Lady Indians fouled Dimick — who iced the contest with both shots.
Spring Creek withstood Elko’s rally and hung on for a 41-37 victory.
Dimick led all scorers with 20 points, joined in double digits by Walz with 11 points.
Aurora Eklund finished with a team-high 15 points for Elko, Jacaway nearing double figures with nine points and Ross adding eight.
Ricks scored all five of her points in the first half, Keim closed with four points and Cleveland capped Spring Creek’s offense with a free throw.
The Lady Indians’ offense was rounded out with a three by Izzy Eklund and a deuce by Morrell.
ELKO — 5 — 6 — 15 — 11 — 37 Total
SPRING CREEK — 12 — 10 — 13 — 6 — 41 Total
Up Next
Spring Creek (8-8 overall, 5-4 in league) will open the second half of the 3A North slate with a home game versus Dayton at 6 p.m. Friday, Jan. 24.
The Lady Indians (7-9 overall, 5-4 in league) will start their second half of the season with a 6 p.m. Friday, Jan. 24 tipoff with South Tahoe, at Centennial Gymnasium.