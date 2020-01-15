Lady Spartans endure Elko’s challenge

The Lady Indians took a timeout with 3:43 on the clock and trailing 8-2.

From the reset, Elko cranked down the defensive clamps and forced a throw-away.

However, the Lady Indians struggled to get on track offensively and gave the ball back on a double dribble.

Dimick was fouled on an inbound pass under the hoop and stuck two freebies, but senior Katie Ross answered for the Lady Indians with a tough turnaround jumper.

After an offensive rebound by senior Cheyenne Cleveland, she kicked out to senior Ryley Ricks for a long two and a 12-4 lead.

Freshman Peyton Jacaway made 1-for-2 at the line to close the first quarter, pulling Elko to within seven.

Jacaway cut the deficit to five with a pair of freebies to open the second quarter, but Ricks was fouled on the other end and traded clean trips to the stripe.

Ricks then stole the ball and was fouled in the backcourt, making 1-of-2 for a 15-7 lead.

Aurora Eklund was fouled on a strong drive and buried the free throws, and Ross scored from a nice feed on the right block.