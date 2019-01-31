SPRING CREEK – Currently No. 2 in the Division 3A North standings, the Spring Creek girls basketball team will play its final road games of the regular season, each serving as critical contests.
The Lady Spartans (10-1 in league) will begin their last road trip with a 6 p.m. Friday tip against the Lady Buckaroos (9-2 in league), in Winnemucca.
“Lowry has one of the best home-court advantages in the state – them and Elko,” said Spring Creek head coach Holly Miller.
Spring Creek currently holds the head-to-head advantage over Lowry, the Lady Spartans narrowly edging the Lady Bucks 61-59 on Dec. 21, 2018, in Spring Creek.
In the first meeting, the Lady Spartans started slowly – trailing 29-24 at the break – Lowry opening a 45-37 lead entering the fourth quarter.
“We got down big, either 10 or 12 points in the second half. We made a nice to run to start the fourth quarter and Lowry went into a stall (offense) with about three or four minutes left. We forced some turnovers and scored some buckets,” Miller said. “The last-two minutes were back and forth. We had a chance to win the game with 10 seconds left but we couldn’t get the ball inbounds a couple times and turned it over.”
Cue senior Jasmine Yadeskie.
She made a steal and was fouled outside the arc with two seconds remaining, calmly draining all-three free throws.
The game-changing trip to the stripe turned a 59-58 deficit into a 61-59 victory.
Spring Creek sophomore Kylee Dimick led all scorers with 13 points and 12 rebounds for a double-double, joined in double digits by senior and older sister Caitlyn Dimick’s 12 points.
Lowry was paced by 12 points and two 3s from freshman Emily Backus, who also gave the Lady Bucks their only rejection.
Seniors Sydney Connors, Rachel Garrison and Julisa Garcia scored nine apiece for the Lady Bucks.
Connors’ points all came in the first half before fouling out.
Garrison topped Lowry’s roster with nine rebounds, senior Rebecca Kuskie led the defense with three steals and scored eight points and junior Carly Capellen finished with six points – all coming on two 3s.
Yadeskie scored all nine of her points in the fourth quarter – providing the game-winning three points from the stripe – and she created havoc on defense, making a game-high seven steals and Spring Creek’s only block.
“I think the game will come down to all the little things. We can’t turn the ball over, we have to rebound and we need to make free throws,” Miller said. “Lowry has a lot of guards. They probably have us on speed, but we have the size advantage. If we don’t get a chance to score in transition, I’d like for us to slow down, work the ball around and wait to get it inside.”
The Lady Spartans will look to bolster their No. 2 position in the 3A North standings with a victory at 6 p.m. Friday, in Winnemucca.
“It would be nice if we could at least get a split this weekend,” Miller said. “The next-two weeks are huge.”
Versus Fallon
Two-time defending state champion Fallon received its closest scare of the season in league play in a seven-point win on Dec. 22, 2018, in Spring Creek.
The Lady Greenwave outscored the Lady Spartans 12-6 in the fourth quarter and held on for a 52-45 victory.
Spring Creek will play its final road game of the regular season at 1 p.m. Saturday, in Fallon.
“We did a nice job of limiting our turnovers and the points we allowed Fallon to score from our turnovers, but we have to shoot the ball better,” Miller said. “We only made 19 percent of our shots in a seven-point loss. It will be nice to get back home. We’re tired of playing on the road; it will be nice to sleep in our own beds.”
