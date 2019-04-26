SPRING CREEK – In the Spring Creek softball team’s series opener Friday, Sparks took the upper hand early – then the Lady Spartans went off.
Entering the game with matching 4-10 records in league play, the Lady Railroaders built a 2-0 lead in the top of the first inning.
However, as the heavy winds picked up – so did the Lady Spartans’ bats.
Spring Creek plated 19 of the final-20 runs – including nine-run explosion in the bottom of the second – the Lady Spartans walking off with a three-run hit in the home half of the third.
In the top of the first, Sparks grabbed a 1-0 advantage on the first at-bat as sophomore Sara Calderas cranked a leadoff home run.
The Lady Railroaders took a 2-0 lead, sophomore Jocelynn Branson crossing from an RBI single by junior Haylee Nelson.
Spring Creek’s first batter in the home half was struck out by junior pitcher Ivy Murtha, but senior Allie Thompson and freshman Janeigha Stutesman drew back-to-back walks.
An RBI base knock by sophomore Jaycee Freyensee put the Lady Spartans on the board – scoring Thompson.
On the following AB, Spring Creek tied the game – junior Shawnee Walters-Haas driving in Stutesman with a single.
Another K by Murtha put two away, but the Lady Spartans didn’t go away.
Freshman Nyha Harris dropped a fly ball into shallow-right center – which proved to be a common area of attack throughout the game – the two-run knock opening a 4-2 lead for Spring Creek as Freyensee and Walters-Haas crossed home.
Senior Tatum York earned a free pass, she and Harris each taking a base on a double steal.
Harris scored on an RBI single by junior Ashton Moon to right field, but the Lady Railroaders saved a run – cutting down York at the plate with a tag by sophomore Myshela Todd.
In the top of the second, junior Marcelina Friedman reached in the leadoff spot on a play that could have been made by a trio of Lady Spartans – the ball rolling through the legs of the pitcher, the shortstop and second baseman crashing into each other.
No harm done.
Walters-Haas fielded a groundball for a 1-3 out, Thompson caught a fly ball in center field and Walters-Haas closed the frame with a punchout.
Spring Creek took full control in the bottom of the second, starting with a home run that should have gone for a single.
Sophomore Anessa Chiquete sent a shallow fly to right field, the ball misplayed – letting it fall then allowing it to roll beyond the defender toward the corner.
Chiquete kept her head down, used her speed and never let off the gas – taking four bases – opening a 6-2 lead with an inside-the-park job.
Thompson followed with a double to the gap in right-center field, Stutesman drew a walk and everyone came into score as Walters-Haas lifter a shot to right center – the ball carrying well and continuing to fly – over the fence for a three-run bomb.
With one away, the Lady Spartans were just getting warmed up.
Freshman Taya Grasmick drew a walk after a lengthy battle at the dish, stole second base and advanced to third on another shallow fly to right by Harris.
Sparks’ third baseman was not paying attention as Todd fired a pickoff attempt down the line, the ball winding up in left field – Grasmick trotting tome.
York stamped a double for an RBI – scoring Harris for 11-2 lead – Spring Creek extending to a 12-2 advantage on a bunt.
Moon, in what should have been a sacrifice, reached as the first baseman short-armed the catch for an error – Moon stealing second base.
Runners were placed on the corners with a shallow fly to right by Chiquete – the Lady Spartans batting through the lineup – and Thompson opened a 14-2 lead with a two-run single straight back up the middle.
Trying to advance to third on the throw, Sparks notched its second out with a tag by Nelson.
The Lady Spartans loaded the bases with a single from senior Rae Ann Chavez to right field, a base knock to left by Freyensee and a walk to Walters-Haas.
Spring Creek left the paths full, striking out to end a huge inning.
In the top of the third, Chavez made a lightning-quick grab at first base for a lineout.
Sparks tallied its second homer on the next AB, Branson driving a deep shot over the fence in right-center for a solo blast.
Walters-Haas ended the frame with consecutive Ks.
To the bottom of the third, Spring Creek did not waste its chance to walk off early.
York drew a leadoff free pass, Moon whacked a single to left field and junior Patience Swafford fought off a two-strike count with an RBI single – driving in York.
Thompson walked and loaded the bases, leaving it up to Chavez to clear the paths – mission accomplished.
Moon, Swafford and Thompson all screamed to the dish – Chavez giving the Lady Spartans a 19-3 walk-off win in three innings.
The Lady Spartans improved to 5-10 on the Division 3A North, dropping Sparks to 4-11 in league play.
The series will close on Spring Creek’s senior day – sending off just three girls from a young team – York, Chavez and Thompson playing the final home games of their careers at noon Saturday.
