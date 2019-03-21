SPRING CREEK – The Spring Creek softball team looked much improved Tuesday in a 7-6 loss to Elko in extra innings.
The Lady Spartans (0-3 in league) will need to grow quickly, facing the tall task of playing on the road against juggernaut Fernley.
The Lady Vaqueros (2-0 in league) opened the Division 3A North and pounded defending state champion Fallon, sweeping the Lady Greenwave with a pair of lopsided victories.
Fernley opened the series with a 10-1 win and backed it up with a 15-2 beating.
Although the Lady Vaqueros racked up a bunch of runs, Fernley is only hitting .241 as a team.
Impressively, the pitching staff has allowed .39 earned runs per game.
The rotation is led by senior standout McKenna Montgomery, who is 1-1 – Fernley falling in a 2-0 ballgame against Division 4A program Spanish Springs.
Montgomery has an ERA of nothing, nil, nada – zero, zip, zilch.
In 11 innings, she has struck out nine batters and walked four.
She has paired with junior Abigail Abrahamzon, who has also been impressive in the circle –posting a 1.00 ERA over seven innings with four Ks and one free pass.
Despite some of the Lady Vaqueros’ early deficiencies at the plate, Fernley has plenty of firepower.
Senior Skylar Gothan is batting .500 on 3-for-6 at the dish, driving in four runs and hitting a double.
Montgomery is 4-for-10 at the plate with a two bagger, also posting four RBIs.
The deep-ball power comes from junior Reese Jones – who is still to warm up with an average at .375 – but she has already flown yard and added a double.
She is tied with Gothan and Montgomery for the team high with four RBIs.
After being no-hit in their league opener versus Lowry and tallying just two hits in the second game against the Lady Buckaroos, the Lady Spartans warmed to the task Tuesday against Elko.
Spring Creek mounted 11 hits against the Lady Indians, four players notching multiple-hit efforts.
Sophomore Jaycee Freyensee finished 2-for-3 – drawing two intentional walks – smearing her second home run in as many games.
Senior Allie Thompson and junior Shawnee Walters-Haas also tallied 2-for-3 performances at the plate against the Lady Indians, and junior Ashton Moon went 2-for-5.
Thompson led the Lady Spartans with two runs scored.
Pitching has been stable for the Lady Spartans, Walters-Haas and freshman Janeigha Stutesman solidifying themselves as the top-two arms.
Of Elko’s seven runs Tuesday, only four were earned – Stutesman starting the game and allowing three runs (three earned) on four hits with two Ks and two walks over 2-2/3 innings.
Walters-Hass entered the game with two away in the bottom of the third and went the rest of the way, allowing one-earned run and four total in 4-2/3 innings with four strikeouts and no free passes.
Spring Creek’s main issue thus far has been defensively, committing too many errors.
The Lady Spartans made four errors in their 16-0 loss in the series opener versus Lowry, committed four more in the series finale in an 11-1 defeat and made five errors Tuesday against the Lady Indians – the final miscue costing dearly.
In the bottom of the eighth, Spring Creek’s throwing error from second base to first resulted in the loss – senior Kaitlyn Rizo scoring the game-winning run from second on what should have been a routine scoop and toss for a groundout.
With the Spring Creek’s bats appearing to wake up and the pitching staff firing darts, the defense must rise to the challenge and aid the efforts.
The Lady Spartans will face the tall task of trying to slow down the Lady Vaqueros’ offense and find ways to manufacture runs of their own, the challenge starting at 2 p.m. Friday, in Fernley.
Spring Creek will close the series at noon Saturday.
