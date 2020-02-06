Lady Spartans face Lowry, Fallon with full deck

Fallon junior Madi Whitaker knocked down three 3s and finished with a game-high 15 points, three rebounds, two assists and a steal.

She was joined in double digits by 12 points from senior Makenzee Moretto, who snagged seven boards, made a steal and blocked a shot.

Spring Creek was paced by 12 points apiece from junior Kylee Dimick and sophomore Payge Walz.

Dimick reeled in a game-best 15 rebounds for a double-double, came away with a game-high five steals and blocked a shot — Walz posting an all-around effort as well with eight boards, a team-high four assists, three takeaways and a game-best three blocks.

In the first varsity game of her career, freshman Taylor Brunson did a little of everything — nearing double figures with eight points, jerking down four rebounds, dishing two assists, making a swipe and stuffing a shot.

Senior Karlee Hitchcock posted five points, four rebounds, two steals, an assist and a block for the Lady Greenwave — junior Shaylee Fagg notching three points, three boards and a swat.