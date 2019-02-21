RENO – The Lady Spartans now know who they will face in the Division 3A North semifinal round.
Following a 43-42 victory Thursday over No. 6 Elko, No. 3 Lowry will play No. 2 Spring Creek at 3 p.m. Friday, the winner advancing to the regional championship and the state tournament.
Spring Creek swept the regular-season meetings, winning the first at home in last-second fashion and riding a solid fourth quarter for a more comfortable victory in the second matchup in Winnemucca.
Game One
The Lady Spartans also needed a fourth-quarter rally in the first matchup, senior Jasmine Yadeskie drawing a foul outside the arc and calmly splashing three free throws with two seconds on the clock for a two-point, 61-59 victory on Dec. 21, 2018, in Spring Creek.
Lowry edged Spring Creek 13-12 in the first period, building advantages of 16-12 and 16-13 in the second and third quarters – opening a 45-37 lead going into the fourth.
In the final frame, the Lady Spartans did damage at the free-throw line.
Spring Creek scored 13 of its frame-high 24 points at the stripe in the final-eight minutes – none bigger than Yadeskie’s gamers – limiting Lowry to 14 points in the fourth.
The Lady Spartans turned an eight-point deficit into a two-point surplus in the fourth quarter.
Spring Creek sophomore Kylee Dimick led all scorers with 13 points and 12 rebounds for a double-double, joined in double digits by senior and older sister Caitlyn Dimick’s 12 points.
Lowry was paced by 12 points and two 3s from freshman Emily Backus, who also gave the Lady Bucks their only rejection.
Seniors Sydney Connors, Rachel Garrison and Julisa Garcia scored nine apiece for the Lady Bucks.
Connors’ points all came in the first half before fouling out.
Garrison topped Lowry’s roster with nine rebounds, senior Rebecca Kuskie led the defense with three steals and scored eight points and junior Carly Capellen finished with six points – all coming on two 3s.
Yadeskie scored all nine of her points in the fourth quarter – providing the game-winning three points from the stripe – and she created havoc on defense, making a game-high seven steals and Spring Creek’s only block.
Game Two
On Feb. 1, in Winnemucca, Spring Creek came up big down the stretch for a 50-40 win in one of the toughest road venues in the entire state.
The contest was nip-tuck throughout, Spring Creek outscoring Lowry 15-12 in the first period – the largest spread of any of the first-three quarters.
Spring Creek edged the Lady Buckaroos 13-12 in the second period, leading 28-24 at the break.
The deficit remained the same after a gridlock in the third period – each team scoring seven points – the Lady Spartans taking a 35-31 lead into the fourth quarter.
Once again, Spring Creek’s aggressive nature led to multiple Lowry fouls – the Lady Spartans scoring 11 of their final 15 points from the stripe – Yadeskie putting in work at the line once again in crunch time.
She made 5-of-6 free throws in the fourth, and Caitlyn Dimick tallied three points in the final frame – including one of only two Spring Creek field goals in the period.
Yadeskie led all scorers with 15 points – dropping nine points at the stripe – followed by nine-points apiece from Kylee Dimick and senior Alayna Grosz.
Caitlyn Dimick finished with six points, senior Delaynee Walz, freshman Payge Walz and sophomore Chelsea Ackerman added three apiece and Spring Creek’s offense was finished by two points from senior Shaylynn Yaunick.
Lowry was led by 11 points and three 3s from Kuskie, and Garcia approached double figures with eight points.
Senior Heather Hall and junior Sierra Maestrejuan each finished with five points, Backus chipped in four points and Connors was limited to three points on one triple.
Senior Victoria Tirado closed the Lady Bucks’ scoring with two points.
Game Three
Glass-half full, Lowry struggled to make perimeter shots in its 43-42 regional quarterfinal win over Elko.
Glass-half empty, Lowry struggled to make perimeter shots in its 43-42 regional quarterfinal win over Elko – the Lady Bucks are due to warm up.
Lowry holds a slight edge over Spring Creek in scoring average, posting 51.5 points per contest to 50.5 for the Lady Spartans.
The shooting percentages are also tight, Spring Creek making 33 percent of its shots to a 32-percent for the Lady Bucks.
The types of makes, however, are different – the Lady Spartans doing their damage inside – Lowry torching the nets from beyond the arc.
The Lady Buckaroos have drilled 143 3s on the season – firing up 470 triples – making 30 percent of their shots from distance.
In stark contrast, Spring Creek has only taken 109 3s – making just 20 – connecting at 18 percent.
Lowry has three players who have each made as many or more 3s than Spring Creek as a unit, Connors leading the way with 45 daggers from deep.
Maestrejuan his drilled 27 3s, Backus following with 22 – Kuskie connecting on 18 3s, Garcia adding 17 and Capellen sinking 11.
Junior Elizabeth Canning, Yadeskie and Yaunick have each made five 3s to lead Spring Creek – Ackerman following with four and junior Ryley Ricks closing the scoring from distance with one triple.
Spring Creek’s advantage comes from within, within the paint – averaging more than 10 rebounds per game better than Lowry’s total – the Lady Spartans yanking down 37 boards per contest, the Lady Bucks collecting 26.5 rebounds per game.
Due to their work in the paint, the Lady Spartans have made as many free throws as Lowry has attempted – sinking 384 of 671 for 57 percent – the Lady Bucks hitting 215-for-385 and 56 percent.
Lowry holds a slight edge in takeaways, averaging 13.6 steals to Spring Creek’s 12.8 thefts.
The Lady Spartans assist their scores at a slightly-higher clip, dishing 8.4 setups to the Lady Bucks’ 7.7 assists.
Each team blocks more than two shots per game, Lowry swatting 2.5 and Spring Creek rejecting 2.2 attempts.
Go-Time
The No. 2 Lady Spartans will tip off for a berth in the regional championship and a place in the state tournament, taking on No. 3 Lowry at 3 p.m. Friday, at North Valleys High School, in Reno.
