Lady Spartans face Truckee in quarters

SPRING CREEK — The Spring Creek girls basketball team will face a squad it has already beaten — twice — in the quarterfinal round of the Division 3A North regional tournament.

The Lady Spartans (20-4 overall, 7-3 in league) enter their matchup as the East No. 2 seed and will face West No. 3 Truckee (11-13 overall, 7-3 in league) at 1 p.m. Thursday, at Lowry High School, in Winnemucca.

At the Varsity Elite Tournament, in Reno, the Lady Spartans beat the Lady Wolverines by a score of 48-20 on Dec. 28, 2021.

Spring Creek senior Shyann Lamb led all scorers with 16 points and was joined in double digits by 13 points from senior Payge Walz.

Since-injured junior Avery Beatty finished with six points on a pair of threes, junior Brynly Stewart added five points and junior Ella Buzzetti closed out the offense with three points.

For Truckee, senior Ryan Flynn led the way with six points — followed by four points each from senior Tessa Brown and junior Ashley Estabrook.

The Lady Wolverines’ scoring was capped with a three by junior Gisela Ponce Prieto and three points from senior Jasmine Harris.

The Lady Spartans swept the regular-season series with a 44-29 home victory on Feb. 5, in Spring Creek.

Buzzetti — one her birthday — rolled up a game-high 15 points, scoring 11 in the first half.

She also grabbed four rebounds.

Estabrook finished with a team-high 12 points for Truckee, tallying seven boards, an assist and a steal.

Walz also scored in double for the Lady Spartans with 10 points — dropping nine before the break — Lamb closing with six.

Just four girls scored in total for the Lady Wolverines, Brown nearing double figures with eight points and the offense capped by six points from Prieto on a pair of treys and a triple by Flynn.

Spring Creek’s offense was closed out by five points from junior Rylee Keim, four for senior Riley Moon and two apiece for Stewart and junior Taylor Brunson.

Keim was a beast on the backboards with a game-high 11 rebounds, also pacing all players with four assists and four steals.

Lamb added seven boards, an assist and two takeaways — Walz notching six rebounds, two assists and three swipes.

Brunson posted three boards and a steal, Moon tacked on two rebounds and a takeaway and Stewart collected a pair of boards.

For the Lady Wolverines — without scoring — junior Charlotte Train snagged a team-high eight rebounds and dished two assists.

Prieto went for five boards, Flynn made four boards and dropped two dimes, Brown closed with three rebounds, an assist and a swipe and junior Caitlin Russell chipped in two rebounds, two assists and a theft.

Game Time

No. 2 East Spring Creek will look for their third victory of the year against West No. 2 Truckee in the quarterfinal round of the 3A North regional tournament at 1 p.m. Thursday, at Lowry High School, in Winnemucca.

