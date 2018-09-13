SPRING CREEK – After dropping its 3A North and home opener Friday to Truckee, the Spring Creek girls soccer team did not fare any better Saturday.
The Lady Spartans allowed two goals in the first half and two in the second on Saturday, falling in a 4-0 shutout to North Tahoe.
“They had a lot more opportunities than us. I switched my defensive players to offense later in the game, trying to create goal-scoring opportunities. I moved Kierra (Watson) and Hailee (Dixon) to the other side of the field to make a comeback, but we never could get anything going,” said Spring Creek coach Kami Crowe.
Crowe said her tem had some defensive breakdowns and “turned the ball over way too many times” in the defeat.
“The girls were working hard, but they weren’t working with a purpose,” she said. “We worked a lot on our defensive transitioning and maintaining possession of the ball.”
Offensively, Crowe said – along with turning the ball over – the Lady Spartans are not getting the ball up the field to the forwards.
“We need to switch the field with pace, and our midfielders have to keep possession of the ball and get it up ahead and outside to the forwards without turning it over,” she said.
North Tahoe attempted 15 shots on-goal, while the Lady Spartans were held to seven attempts.
Sophomore goalkeeper Betsy Fellows made six saves for Spring Creek.
Crowe knows the weekend will provide plenty of stiff competition as the Lady Spartans search for their first victory in Division 3A North play.
“South Tahoe is probably the best team in the league, but I know we can play well if put everything together and play our game,” she said. “Incline is about like what they were last year and can compete for a spot in the playoffs, but they only lost to Truckee, 2-0. You never know on any given day what can happen or what a team will play like.”
The Lady Spartans (0-2 in league) will take on unbeaten South Tahoe (3-0) at 5 p.m. Friday, closing the road trip with a 10 a.m. start Saturday, as Incline does not have a junior varsity team.
