Lady Spartans fall in 4 at Fernley

FERNLEY — Due to late-coming COVID results, the Spring Creek volleyball team’s first Division 3A North-East road trip was cut short.
The Lady Spartans fell in four sets on Friday, Sept. 24, in Fernley, and were informed on the way to Dayton they could not play.
Against the Lady Vaqueros, Spring Creek lost the first set 25-18 but bounced back with a 25-21 victory in the second frame.
However, the Lady Spartans were unable to build on the win and were defeated easily in the third and fourth frames — losing by scores of 25-14 and 25-18.
Junior Rylee Keim led all players with 14 kills, but Fernley had a much more balanced attack — gaining 12 putaways by senior Willow Jacobson, eight apiece from junior Mackenzie Depaoli and senior Heaven Conner, six by freshman Arianna Mathern, four by junior Haley Jensen and three more by senior Lashay Stephens.
Behind Keim, Spring Creek received six kills by freshman Roxanne Keim, four putaways from junior Jenna Windous, three by Brianna Dimick and a pair of kills from junior Ebony Dastrup.
As was the case down the stretch in the five-set loss to Truckee — after winning each of the first two games — the Lady Spartans struggled to return to serves.
The Lady Vaqueros chalked up 14 aces — limiting Spring Creek to seven — paced by an incredible six aces by Jacobson, three from Conner, a pair each for Stephens and senior Leahi Sale and one by junior Karley Hodgden.
For the Lady Spartans, junior libero Olivia Melendez and Windous each tied for the team high with three aces — Rylee Keim adding one.
Another large reason for the defeat was Spring Creek’s inability to deny shots at the net — Rylee Keim making the only swat for the team — while Fernley rejected five attempts behind two by Jacobson, one and an assist from Jensen, another by Mathern and an assisted swat for Depaoli.
Defensively, the Lady Vaqueros swarmed to the ball — making 46 digs as a team — Spring Creek limited to just 20 digs as a collective.
Fernley junior Aly Sullivan made a match-best 20 digs — matching the Lady Spartans by herself — while Jacobson dug up 11 balls and Conner finished with nine digs.
Junior Brynly Stewart and senior Cammie Thompson tied for the team high with five digs apiece.
Thompson also paced the Lady Spartans with a game-high 20 of the team’s 23 assists, while 16 of Fernley’s 24 assists came off the hands of Hale — Hodgden adding eight.
*Due to COVID protocols, Spring Creek’s game that was scheduled for Tuesday, Sept. 28, in Elko, was delayed until Oct. 12.
Up Next
The Lady Spartans (0-1 in league) will host Lowry (1-2 in league) at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 5, in Spring Creek.