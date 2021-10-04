Lady Spartans fall in 4 at Fernley

FERNLEY — Due to late-coming COVID results, the Spring Creek volleyball team’s first Division 3A North-East road trip was cut short.

The Lady Spartans fell in four sets on Friday, Sept. 24, in Fernley, and were informed on the way to Dayton they could not play.

Against the Lady Vaqueros, Spring Creek lost the first set 25-18 but bounced back with a 25-21 victory in the second frame.

However, the Lady Spartans were unable to build on the win and were defeated easily in the third and fourth frames — losing by scores of 25-14 and 25-18.

Junior Rylee Keim led all players with 14 kills, but Fernley had a much more balanced attack — gaining 12 putaways by senior Willow Jacobson, eight apiece from junior Mackenzie Depaoli and senior Heaven Conner, six by freshman Arianna Mathern, four by junior Haley Jensen and three more by senior Lashay Stephens.

Behind Keim, Spring Creek received six kills by freshman Roxanne Keim, four putaways from junior Jenna Windous, three by Brianna Dimick and a pair of kills from junior Ebony Dastrup.

As was the case down the stretch in the five-set loss to Truckee — after winning each of the first two games — the Lady Spartans struggled to return to serves.