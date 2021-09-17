Lady Spartans fall to Wooster, 1-0

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

At the break, the Lady Spartans trailed by one.

Toward the beginning of the second half, Spring Creek junior defender Arena McDermott flipped the field and turned into an offensive player with an aggressive dribble down the right sideline — running through contact and hitting a shot after stopping a deflection — but the ball was grabbed by the advancing Wooster goalie.

Sensing a little desperation, the Lady Spartans played better after intermission — stepping to the ball with more regularity and desire.

Lamb launched a free kick from around midfield, the Colts’ keeper snagging the attempt in the air.

Junior Avery Beatty took her turn with a shot from distance, but that ball also wound up in the goalie’s hands.

Dilworth made a great save on a shot from the right wing, and Lamb fired another direct kick from the middle of the field — between the box and the midline — her low roller saved at the left edge of the frame.

Beatty had another kick that was stuffed by the keeper, but Spring Creek showed more life and a lot better action — both offensively and defensively.