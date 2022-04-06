Lady Spartans finish 2nd at Galena Invite

RENO — At the Galena Invitational — encompassing track and field teams from the Division 1A through the 5A North — the Spring Creek girls trailed only one program.
On Saturday, the Lady Spartans ranked second with a team total of 90 points — host Galena winning the event with a collective score of 136.2 points.
Spring Creek’s boys posted a top-10 finish with an eight-place total of 38.5 points.
Girls Results
100 meters — 1. Senior Payge Walz, 13.07 seconds. 17. Senior Jaleesa Woo, 13.94 seconds (PR). 19. Junior Arena McDermott, 14.06 seconds (PR).
200 meters — 10. Senior Jaleesa Woo, 28.73 seconds (PR).
400 meters — 17. McDermott, 1:10.97 (PR).
800 meters — 3. Junior Kiely Munson, 2:33.62 (PR).
1600 meters — 3. Munson, 5:46.80 (PR). 19. Junior Brandi Manhire, 6:47.43.
3200 meters — 13. Manhire, 15:24.73 (PR).
100-meter hurdles — 1. Walz, 15.19 seconds. 5. Sophomore Brianna Dimick, 18.06 seconds (PR).
300-meter hurdles — 1. Walz, 50.22 seconds. 3. Dimick, 52.05 seconds (PR).
Shot put — 7. Senior Shyann Lamb, 29-feet-1/2-inch. 12. Senior Darbey Alexander, 26-feet-1/4-inch. 17. Senior Julianne Buttars, 24-feet-1-inch (PR).
Discus — 4. Lamb, 86-feet-8-inches (PR). 15. Alexander, 67-feet-10-inches. 19. Buttars, 63-feet-10-inches.
High jump — 3. Senior Hayden Youngblood, 4-feet-8-inches. 6. Dimick, 4-feet-8-inches (more attempts).
Pole vault — 9. Junior Ebony Dastrup, 8-feet (PR).
Long jump — 2. Dimick, 15-feet-7-1/2-inches (PR). 6. Youngblood, 15-feet-1-inch (PR). 15. Junior Avery Beatty, 13-feet-9-inches (PR).
Triple jump — 5. Youngblood, 31-feet-11-1/2-inches. 9. Beatty, 30-feet-6-inches.
4x100 relay — 6. Spring Creek (McDermott, Lamb, Youngblood and Woo), 53.50 seconds.
4x200 relay — 4. Spring Creek (Beatty, Woo, McDermott and Dastrup), 1:57.40.
Boys Results
200 meters — 15. Senior Kayden Boyle, 24.93 seconds (PR).
400 meters — 9. Junior Michael Shafer, 56.99 seconds (PR). 12. Junior Caiden Cunningham, 57.40 seconds (PR).
800 meters — 3. Junior Joel Herman, 2:04.17 (PR). 8. Sophomore Nathan Morrill, 2:12.05 (PR). 11. Junior Jake Bradford, 2:13.15 (PR).
1600 meters — 12. Morrill, 4:53.45 (PR). 14. Junior Liam Hamilton, 4:55.99.
3200 meters — 6. Hamilton, 10:46.32 (PR). 12. Senior Dillyn Sanchez, 11:15.14.
Discus — 7. Senior Wyatte Bradley, 117-feet-5-inches. 16. Sophomore Cody Acord, 101-feet-1-inch.
High jump — 4. Boyle, 5-feet-10-inches. 5. Senior Blaze Howard, 5-feet-6-inches.
Pole vault — 4. Bradford 11-feet-6-inches. 6. Junior Tarron Metz, 11-feet (PR).
Long jump — 6. Boyle, 19-feet-3-inches (PR).
Triple jump — 3. Boyle 39-feet-4-3/4-inches. 16. Howard, 36-feet-3-inches.
4x400 relay — 7. Spring Creek (senior Xavier Ornelas, Cunningham, junior Jaxon Miller and Schafer), 3:58.58.
Up Next
Spring Creek will compete Saturday in the Taylorsville (Utah) Track Meet.