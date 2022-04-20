 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Lady Spartans finish top-10 in Boise

BOISE, Idaho — On Saturday, during a large-school and elite-talent track meet, the Spring Creek girls performed well during the Boise (Idaho) Relays, at Dona Larsen Park.

The Lady Spartans ranked ninth of 24 scoring teams with 26 points, Elko finishing 22nd with four points.

On the boys side, the Spartans were 22nd with four points — the Indians following in 23rd with three points.

Girls Results

100 meters — 5. Spring Creek senior Payge Walz, 12.58 seconds. 21. Elko junior Tyra Christean, 13.38 seconds (PR).

200 meters — 12. Christean, 27.41 seconds (PR).

400 meters — 16. Elko sophomore Abi Ramirez, 1:05.07.

800 meters — 12. Spring Creek junior Kylie Munson, 2:33.60 (PR).

1600 meters — 21. Munson, 5:40.68 (PR).

100-meter hurdles — 1. Walz, 16.31 seconds. 17. Spring Creek sophomore Brianna Dimick, 18.16 seconds. 18. Christean, 18.24 seconds (PR). 28. Spring Creek freshman Jacey Lindquist, 18.86 seconds.

Shot put — 20. Spring Creek senior Shyann Lamb, 28-feet-11-1/2-inches. 30. Elko junior Johanna Rivera, 25-feet-9-inches.

High jump — 6. Walz, 5-feet. 14. (Tie) Dimick, 4-feet-6-inches.

Long jump — 7. Dimick, 14-feet-10-1/2-inches. 20. Spring Creek senior Hayden Youngblood, 13-feet-8-inches. 26. Spring Creek junior Avery Beatty, 12-feet-7-1/4-inches.

Triple jump — 3. Walz, 35-feet-2-1/2-inches. 14. Youngblood, 31-feet-6-1/2-inches. 18. Beatty, 30-feet-1-1/4-inches.

4x100 relay — 8. Spring Creek (junior Arena McDermott, Lindquist, senior Jaleesa Woo and Youngblood), 55.52 seconds. 10. Elko (sophomore Allie Preston, junior Megan Dwyer, junior Colby Reed and freshman Farah Klesner), 56.96 seconds.

4x200 relay — 9. Spring Creek (Woo, Beatty, McDermott and Lamb), 1:58.52. 11. Elko (Dwyer, Preston, Klesner and Reed), 2:03.87.

Distance-medley relay (1200-400-800-1600) — 5. Elko (sophomore Reese Hatch, junior Carly Nielsen, freshman Lindsey Johns and freshman Lilianna Haynes), 14:15.98.

Boys Results

200 meters — 30. Elko sophomore Quentin Williams, 24.43 seconds.

400 meters — 20. Spring Creek senior Dylan Dunn, 56.35 seconds.

Shot put — 26. Elko junior Liam Moore, 39-feet.

Discus — 17. Spring Creek senior Wyatte Bradley, 116-feet-5-inches.

High jump — 9. (Tie) Spring Creek senior Kayden Boyle, 5-feet-6-inches.

Pole vault — 11. (Tie) Spring Creek junior Jake Bradford, 11-feet-6-inches. 17. (Tie) Spring Creek sophomore Austin Reasbeck, 11-feet.

Long jump — 17. Dunn, 18-feet-9-3/4-inches. 18. Boyle, 18-feet-8-3/4-inches. 22. Spring Creek sophomore Michael Dorame, 17-feet-10-1/4-inches. 23. Reasbeck, 17-feet-6-3/4-inches.

4x100 relay — 10. Elko (sophomore Jacob Aguirre, junior Chris Amaya, Williams and sophomore Eli Finlayson), 47.31 seconds. 13. Spring Creek (junior Chace Valtierra, sophomore Christian Dorame, Michael Dorame and senior Jacob Marizza), 48.17 seconds.

4x200 relay — 11. Elko (Finlayson, senior Andres Cervantes, senior Jarett Taylor and Williams), 1:38.02.

4x400 relay — 10. Elko (Only senior Philip Neff and sophomore Tyler Wiseman listed), 4:06.88.

Distance-medley relay (1200-400-800-1600) — 5. Spring Creek (sophomore Nathan Thomas, Bradford, sophomore Nathan Morrill and junior Joel Herman), 11:42.59. 6. Elko (junior Landon Lenz, sophomore Braylon Baggett, Neff and senior Keian Lostra), 11:48.05.

Up Next

Spring Creek and Elko will take part in Wells’ meet, the Ward Coates Invite, on Friday, in Spring Creek — Elko County athletes from Carlin, Jackpot, Owyhee and West Wendover also competing in the meet.

