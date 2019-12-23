You are the owner of this article.
Lady Spartans follow loss with blowout W
Emma Campbell

Spring Creek's Emma Campbell takes the ball to the bucket against Fernley on Friday, Dec. 20, 2019, in Spring Creek. On Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019, Campbell scored 10 points in a 65-19, mercy-rule win versus Sparks. 

 ANTHONY MORI, Elko Daily Free Press

SPRING CREEK — A day after losing its first game in league play, the Spring Creek girls basketball team jumped back on the winning horse — blasting Sparks by a final score of 65-19.

The Lady Spartans opened home play with a 71-60 loss to unbeaten Fernley on Friday night, but the first possession of Saturday’s matchup with the Lady Railroaders turned the game into a running clock during the 46-point romp.

Junior Kylee Dimick paced the charge with 13 points and grabbed six rebounds — adding an assist and a steal — junior Emma Campbell following with 12 points, shooting a blistering 6-for-7 from the field.

Campbell closed with four rebounds, two assists and a pair of steals.

Junior Chelsea Ackerman gave the Lady Spartans their third double-digit scorer with 10 points, two assists and two steals.

Freshman Rylee Keim gave an all-around effort with eight points, a team-high five steals, three rebounds and two assists — sophomore Shyann Lamb also posting eight points, four steals, two boards, an assist and a block.

Spring Creek gained four points apiece from senior Amanda Goicoechea (three rebounds and a steal) and junior Lydia Binger (two steals, an assist and a rebound).

Sophomore Payge Walz went for three points and a board, and senior Ryley Ricks finished with two points, a team-high four assists and a swipe — senior Cheyenne Cleveland capping the scoring with a free throw.

Senior Elizabeth Canning set up her teammates with three assists, a rebound and a steal — junior Jori Johnson closing with two steals and a dime.

Up Next

The Lady Spartans will play a trio of games at the Las Vegas Holiday Classic, tipping off first versus Christian (El Cajon, California) at 11 a.m. Friday.

