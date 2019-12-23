Lady Spartans follow loss with blowout W

SPRING CREEK — A day after losing its first game in league play, the Spring Creek girls basketball team jumped back on the winning horse — blasting Sparks by a final score of 65-19.
The Lady Spartans opened home play with a 71-60 loss to unbeaten Fernley on Friday night, but the first possession of Saturday’s matchup with the Lady Railroaders turned the game into a running clock during the 46-point romp.
Junior Kylee Dimick paced the charge with 13 points and grabbed six rebounds — adding an assist and a steal — junior Emma Campbell following with 12 points, shooting a blistering 6-for-7 from the field.
Campbell closed with four rebounds, two assists and a pair of steals.
Junior Chelsea Ackerman gave the Lady Spartans their third double-digit scorer with 10 points, two assists and two steals.
Freshman Rylee Keim gave an all-around effort with eight points, a team-high five steals, three rebounds and two assists — sophomore Shyann Lamb also posting eight points, four steals, two boards, an assist and a block.
Spring Creek gained four points apiece from senior Amanda Goicoechea (three rebounds and a steal) and junior Lydia Binger (two steals, an assist and a rebound).
Sophomore Payge Walz went for three points and a board, and senior Ryley Ricks finished with two points, a team-high four assists and a swipe — senior Cheyenne Cleveland capping the scoring with a free throw.
Senior Elizabeth Canning set up her teammates with three assists, a rebound and a steal — junior Jori Johnson closing with two steals and a dime.
Up Next
The Lady Spartans will play a trio of games at the Las Vegas Holiday Classic, tipping off first versus Christian (El Cajon, California) at 11 a.m. Friday.