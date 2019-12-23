Lady Spartans follow loss with blowout W

SPRING CREEK — A day after losing its first game in league play, the Spring Creek girls basketball team jumped back on the winning horse — blasting Sparks by a final score of 65-19.

The Lady Spartans opened home play with a 71-60 loss to unbeaten Fernley on Friday night, but the first possession of Saturday’s matchup with the Lady Railroaders turned the game into a running clock during the 46-point romp.

Junior Kylee Dimick paced the charge with 13 points and grabbed six rebounds — adding an assist and a steal — junior Emma Campbell following with 12 points, shooting a blistering 6-for-7 from the field.

Campbell closed with four rebounds, two assists and a pair of steals.

Junior Chelsea Ackerman gave the Lady Spartans their third double-digit scorer with 10 points, two assists and two steals.

