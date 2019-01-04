TRUCKEE, California – The Spring Creek girls basketball team kept pace with the top of the Division 3A North on Friday night, taking care of business against a shorthanded Truckee team.
The Lady Spartans fouled out two Lady Wolverines – leaving just five healthy Truckee players – Spring Creek riding a big third quarter for a 50-44 win.
Senior Ava Seelenfreund opened the scoring quickly for the Lady Wolverines, immediately taking the tip to the tin.
Junior Emily Monson scored in the post for a 4-0 lead for Truckee, but senior point guard Jasmine Yadeskie drove the lane for the Lady Spartans’ first field goal.
Spring Creek forced turnovers on consecutive possessions but gave the ball right back to Truckee – the Lady Wolverines obliging with their third giveaway.
Truckee missed several elbow jumpers but the Lady Wolverines crashed the glass and gained a free throw by sophomore Annika Thayer for a 5-2 advantage.
Seelenfreund took the rock to the rim hard and finished the hoop with the harm, cashing the And-1 freebie.
Spring Creek head coach Holly Miller took a timeout with 4:55 on the clock, the Lady Spartans trailing 8-2.
Junior Ryley Ricks cut the deficit to four with a jumper.
Ricks then found a wide-open Kylee Dimick, who sliced the Truckee lead in half on the block.
A give-and-go resulted in an easy bucket inside for Truckee senior Tommi Jepsen and a 10-6 lead.
Jepsen banked in another shot for a long two and a 12-6 advantage.
The Spartans once again cut the margin in half with an old-fashioned three-point play by junior Cheyenne Cleveland, Spring Creek down three at 12-9 with two minutes remaining in the first.
Both teams committed unforced errors for turnovers, but senior Alayna Grosz fought through contact and finished inside for Spring Creek – adding the free throw.
With the game tied 12-12, junior Elena Friedman struck from distance at the end of the frame.
Truckee led by three at 15-12 after the first.
Spring Creek benefited from the departure of Seelenfreund and worked the offensive glass, Yadeskie hitting a free throw and cutting the lead to two.
However, Friedman’s sharp shooting pushed the lead to five with her second three.
Seelenfreund returned for Monson, who was forced to the bench with three fouls, the Lady Wolverines entering the game with just seven players.
Senior Caitlyn Dimick trimmed the lead to two with a deuce on a feed from Ricks, but the margin was pushed back to five with a bucket in the lane by Thayer.
Yadeskie splashed a triple for the Lady Spartans – cutting the deficit to two – and she grabbed an offensive board and dropped the put-back, knotting the score 20-20 with 3:51 remaining in the first half.
The Lady Spartans were fouled on a defensive rebound – Truckee handed its seventh foul – placing Spring Creek in the single bonus.
On the other end, Ricks buried both attempts at the stripe and gave Spring Creek its first lead at 22-20.
On the break, Kylee Dimick pumped faked her defender and let the opposition fly by – opening a four-point lead.
Junior Elizabeth Canning forced a Truckee turnover and then drilled a triple – capping a 12-0 run for a 27-20 lead – but Friedman remained hot for the Lady Wolverines, hitting her third three of the half.
Kylee Dimick crashed the offensive boards for a rebound and was fouled, hitting one free throw.
Seelenfreund dashed through the Spring Creek defense for the final points of the half.
At the break, the Lady Spartans led by three at 28-25.
To start the third, Truckee knocked down a free throw but Grosz scored underneath for the Lady Spartans.
A Spring Creek giveaway turned into a run-out bucket by Seelenfreund, cutting the Lady Spartans’ lead to two at 30-28 with 5:07 on the clock.
Thayer picked up her third personal foul, giving the Lady Wolverines two players with three fouls apiece.
Kylee Dimick took a pass from Caitlyn Dimick, the sister connection opening a four-point lead at 32-28 with 3:20 remaining in the third.
Sophomore Chelsea Ackerman didn’t have the distance dialed up, but she was dead online – banking home a three for a seven-point cushion.
The lead reached nine a floater by Yadeskie – giving her double digits – Spring Creek on top 37-28.
Truckee stopped the 5-0 run with a free throw by Monson, but she picked up her fourth personal and fifth immediately after and fouled out.
Seelenfreund and Yadeskie traded buckets, but Kylee Dimick closed the third on a 4-0 streak of her own with a pair of free throws and a bunny inside.
Entering the fourth, the Lady Spartans led by 12 at 43-31 – outscoring Truckee 15-6 in the third.
Freshman Ryann Flynn cashed the first points of the fourth after 2:30 of scoreless action, but Truckee took a major hit when Thayer fouled out – leaving just five bodies for the shorthanded Lady Wolverines.
Spring Creek answered with a deuce, reopening a 12-point lead at 45-33.
The Lady Spartans grabbed a 15-point lead with a free throw by Caitlyn Dimick and the first field goal by senior Shaylynn Yaunick, but Seelenfreund ripped off five straight with a deep three and a cherry-pick layup.
Yadeskie and Flynn each sank a free throw for their squads, Yadeskie hitting one of two from the stripe for the second time of the fourth quarter.
Down 11 at 50-39 with less than two minutes remaining, the Lady Wolverines lost their urgency as the Lady Spartans ate clock.
Friedman drained her fourth three with less than a minute on the clock, cutting the margin to eight at 50-42.
Flynn made things interesting when she got a friendly bounce, cutting the lead to six.
The Lady Spartans missed the front end of a free throw, but Truckee’s shot went wanting.
With seven seconds on the clock, Truckee missed a pair of freebies and Spring Creek ran out the clock.
The Lady Spartans improved to 4-1 in league play with a 50-44 win against a shorthanded Truckee squad, dropping the Lady Wolverines to 0-3 in the Division 3A North.
Seelenfreund led all scorers with 16 points in the loss, Friedman finishing with 12 points on four 3s for the Lady Wolverines.
Yadeskie led Spring Creek with 14 points, Kylee Dimick reaching double digits with 11 points.
Grosz scored five points for the Lady Spartans and Ricks added four – Ackerman, Canning, Cleveland and Caitlyn Dimick finishing with three points each.
Flynn scored all five of her points for Truckee in the fourth quarter, Jepsen and Thayer each finishing with four and Monson closing with three.
Up Next
The Lady Spartans will wrap up the road trip with a 1 p.m. tipoff Saturday against North Valleys, in Reno.
Elko defeated the Lady Panthers by 40 points in a 64-24 ballgame Friday night.
