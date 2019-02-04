FALLON – The Spring Creek girls basketball team accomplished a goal during its final road games of the season, earning a two-game split against the No. 1 team in the state and the No. 3 squad in the league.
Spring Creek began its road trip with a 50-40 win Friday over Lowry, following with a 46-33 loss Saturday against the two-time defending state champ in Fallon.
Versus Lowry
The Lady Spartans’ victory over the Lady Buckaroos gave Spring Creek a sweep of the season series and opened some breathing room in the league standings.
As the Lady Spartans improved to 11-1 in the Division 3A North, the Lady Bucks fell to 9-3.
Spring Creek now holds a one-game advantage in the loss column and the head-to-head advantage should a tie occur, the Lady Spartans essentially possessing a two-game lead.
The Lady Spartans tied their frame high with 15 points in the first quarter Friday, opening a three-point lead.
Of the 15, senior point guard Jasmine Yadeskie scored six on three two-point field goals.
For Lowry, junior Sierra Maestrejuan scored five of the Lady Bucks’ 12 points in the first quarter.
The action was close once again in the second period, Spring Creek edging Lowry 13-12 and opening a four-point lead of 28-24 at the break.
In the second quarter, Spring Creek’s balanced offense was paced by four points from sophomore Kylee Dimick.
Lowry was also balanced in the frame, senior Julisa Garcia leading the way with four points and seniors Rebecca Kuskie and Sydney Connors each splashing a three.
Offenses declined in the third quarter, each team finishing with seven points – senior Alayna Grosz scoring three for the Lady Spartans and Kuskie burying a triple for the Lady Bucks – the game going to the fourth a four-point affair.
Entering the fourth with a 35-31 advantage, Spring Creek distanced itself with a 15-9 run to close the game.
The Lady Spartans did the bulk of their damage at the free-throw line – scoring 11 of their final-15 points at the stripe – Yadeskie nailing 5-for-6 in the final frame.
Senior Caitlyn Dimick scored three points in the fourth and dropped one of Spring Creek’s only-two field goals in the fourth quarter.
Garcia scored four points in the period for Lowry, and Kuskie sank her third triple of the contest in the fourth quarter.
However, the Lady Spartans’ advantage at the line led to a 50-40 win for Spring Creek.
Yadeskie led all scorers with 15 points – dropping nine points at the stripe – followed by nine-points apiece from Kylee Dimick and Grosz.
Caitlyn Dimick finished with six points, senior Delaynee Walz, freshman Payge Walz and sophomore Chelsea Ackerman added three apiece and Spring Creek’s offense was finished by two points from senior Shaylynn Yaunick.
Lowry was led by 11 points and three 3s from Kuskie, and Garcia approached double figures with eight points.
Senior Heather Hall and Maestrejuan each finished with five points, freshman Emily Backus chipped in four points and Connors was limited to three points on one triple.
Senior Victoria Tirado closed the Lady Bucks’ scoring with two points.
Versus Fallon
Spring Creek played Fallon competitively for all but six minutes Saturday, the Lady Spartans falling 46-33.
The Lady Greenwave hounded the Lady Spartans with full-court pressure and the avalanche piled up quickly.
Spring Creek threw the ball away with regularity in the first quarter and missed the few clean looks it had at the rim, Fallon opening a 13-0 lead.
The Lady Spartans never mounted a point until the 2:23 mark, when junior Cheyenne Cleveland knocked down a free throw.
Grosz made two free throws, Spring Creek finishing the first period without a field goal.
Fallon tore open a 21-3 lead in the first period, senior Leta Otuafi scoring nine points in the first and senior Leilani Otuafi adding six.
To Spring Creek’s credit, the Lady Spartans swung the ballgame the other direction in the second period.
Spring Creek took better care of the basketball, was more efficient offensively and played solid, help-side defense – forcing tough shots – using active hands and feet to stymie the Lady Greenwave.
The Lady Spartans pulled themselves right back in the game with a 12-3 run, allowing just one field goal in the second quarter.
In the second, Yadeskie scored six points on three field goals and Yaunick sank a three from a dish by Yadeskie.
At halftime, Fallon’s once 18-point lead was cut in half to nine – the Lady Greenwave on top 24-15.
Spring Creek was unable to maintain its charge in the second half.
The Lady Spartans were outscored 12-8 in the third quarter.
Entering the fourth, Fallon led 36-23 and played the Lady Spartans evenly in the final frame – each squad tallying 10 points in the fourth.
Payge Walz scored six of Spring Creek’s 10 points in the fourth quarter.
The two-time defending state champs stayed the course for a 46-33 victory.
Leta Otuafi dropped a game-high 20 points for the Lady Wave, followed by eight apiece from Leilani Otuafi and senior Chandler McAlexander.
Sophomore Madison Whitaker finished with four points, and Fallon’s offense was capped by two-points apiece from senior Emily Wright, junior Karlee Hitchcock and senior Kenna Hamlin.
Spring Creek was led by eight points from Yadeskie, six points by Payge Walz – all coming in the fourth quarter – four points by Yaunick and three from Delaynee Walz.
The Dimick sisters each scored two points, and the Lady Spartans’ scoring was rounded out by a free throw each for Cleveland and sophomore Chelsea Ackerman.
Up Next
Following a grueling 13-game road stretch, the Lady Spartans (11-2 in league) will close the regular season with a five-game home stand – tipping off against Elko (5-8 in league) at 6 p.m. Tuesday, in Spring Creek.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.