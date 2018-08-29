SOUTH TAHOE, California – Spring Creek girls soccer coach Kami Crowe said her team’s preseason tournament “went better than expected.”
Entering the season, Crowe said her team is in “rebuild mode” but the Lady Spartans left her pleasantly surprised with a 2-2 record in South Tahoe.
Spring Creek won each of its Friday contests but fell in both Saturday games to large programs.
Friday
Lowry
Versus Division 3A foe Lowry, Spring Creek broke quickly from the gates and built a 2-0 lead.
The first goal of Spring Creek’s season was notched by sophomore Lydia Binger, who followed a shot that originally bounced off the goalkeeper.
Returning to a competitive high school game for the first time since suffering a broken leg last fall, junior Kattalin Lopategui wasted no time in making her presence felt.
Lopategui received a corner-kick assist from junior Ashton Moon, giving the Lady Spartans a 2-0 advantage.
Lowry came storming back and provided the next two goals, tying the score 2-2 in the first half.
Spring Creek began the second half as it did the first, the aggressor and successfully.
Lopategui booked her second goal of the game on a direct-kick dime from senior teammate Lindsey Morrill.
Up 3-2, the Lady Spartans capitalized for the clincher.
Moon cashed a shot from beyond the 18-yard box and sealed a 4-2 victory in the season opener.
Pershing County
The Lady Spartans improved to 2-0 on the year with a lopsided performance over Pershing County.
Spring Creek quickly jumped to a 4-0 lead, Crowe saying all first-half goals came “within the first 20 to 25 minutes.”
Moon tallied her second goal of the day and second in a row for Spring Creek, dating back to her finale from the first game.
Binger followed with her second score of the day for a 2-0 lead, and junior forward Lexie Bradshaw got in the mix for a 3-0 advantage.
Senior Emma Giere closed the first-half onslaught for the Lady Spartans, Spring Creek letting off the gas to work on fundamentals and schemes the final 15 minutes of the frame.
In the second half, the Lady Spartans surged to a 5-0 lead on a goal from Morrill and took a 6-0 advantage – which resulted as the final score – on the first goal of the season for senior Kierra Watson.
Saturday
On the second day of the tournament, the Lady Spartans ran into teams of a different level.
Spring Creek was defeated 3-0 by Division 4A-North Douglas, following with a 6-0 loss to Division 4A-South Coronado.
“We made a couple silly mistakes against Douglas, things that we can’t ever let happen,” Crowe said. “I felt like we played them well for the most part, it was more like a 1-0 game without those two bad plays.”
Playing four games in two days – the last two against big competition – took its toll on Spring Creek in their tourney finale.
“Coronado is good. We got beat to the ball a lot, and we came out a little intimidated – they’re a lot bigger than we are,” Crowe said. “We didn’t play as physical, but the girls were exhausted. Our games were on turf, and that’s a lot different for them than playing on grass. They were literally walking on the sides of their feet because it was so hot. It may have been different if we played one of those big teams on one day – then played the other the next day – but ending the weekend with both of them back-to-back was tough.”
The Lady Spartans will begin league play of the Division 3A North against Truckee at 5 p.m. Friday, Sept. 7, following with a noon kickoff Saturday, Sept. 8, against North Tahoe – in Spring Creek.
